On November 8, voters will have several constitutional amendments on the ballot spanning a wide range of issues. Most of them are controversial, but Amendment 2 is particularly concerning to many groups and organizations.
Amendment 2, dubbed the Property Tax Modernization Amendment, gives the Legislature power to eliminate the business and inventory machinery tax, as well as the motor vehicle tax. On the surface, this amendment may sound good, but it has real life consequences that dramatically impact our local communities. In many ways, the inclusion of the motor vehicle tax is a bait and switch to attract people to support the amendment while covering up the harm that could be caused if these taxes are eliminated.
The taxes that Amendment 2 targets are monies used to support your public schools, fire departments, police departments, first responders, and more. Crucial services that are important for a functioning and safe community will be jeopardized if Amendment 2 should pass.
Imagine living and working in a community in which fire departments did not have adequate equipment or resources to respond to fires, there are not enough law enforcement officers to answer calls to protect our neighbors, and teachers will be tasked with teaching your children in larger class sizes with less resources. This is not a scenario in a fantasy dystopian novel; this is a potential consequence if Amendment 2 passes.
Some legislators in Charleston claim to have a plan to “backfill” counties. We think it is prudent and responsible for voters to ask themselves two questions when hearing this statement: What is the plan? Is it a long-term plan? Those answers have yet to be forthcoming from our Legislature. Here is one hint, though: The current Legislature has no authority to obligate future legislatures to a budgetary commitment.
According to the West Virginia Center on Budget and Policy, $346 million of local tax dollars is at stake with this vote. Fayette County alone could stand to lose $4.6 million of constitutionally protected tax dollars that go toward funding our essential services.
We are talking about local services that we all value and hold dear – funding for fire departments, police officers, teachers, school bus drivers, etc. That’s a huge gamble that all voters must ask themselves if they are willing to take.
When funding is lost, there are two options with which a county commission will be faced: Raise real property tax or cut services. Neither of those options benefits our local families, communities or children.
In many ways, Amendment 2 is a battle of ideals. Do we want local control of local tax dollars for the good of our local communities or do we want to outsource our control to Charleston?
Do we trust Charleston to make decisions for Fayette County communities or do we trust our locally elected officials to make those decisions?
Do we want to entertain a Charleston power grab or do we want to invest in our own backyards?
Do we want to protect our local essential services and local public schools or do we want to put those crucial services in the hands of Charleston?
For us, the choice is simple. We choose our local communities. We choose our local fire departments, police departments, and EMTs. We choose our local public schools. We choose to advocate for continuing constitutionally guaranteed funding for all those services rather than placing them to the fate of Charleston’s whims.
We choose to vote NO on Amendment 2.
● Tega Toney is president of AFT-Fayette #4865
● Jason Crouch is vice president of the Fayette County Education Association
● Scott Tygrett is Fayette County WVSSPA president
● Tim Richardson is fire chief of the Oak Hill Volunteer Fire Department
● Stephen Cruikshank is president of the Fayette County Firefighters Association.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.