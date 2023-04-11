So, let’s review:
Four lawsuits have been filed by four women against the West Virginia State Police alleging they were secretly and intentionally recorded by a hidden camera in the women’s locker room at the police academy at Institute.
If you are going to be a cop in this state, with the state police or not, that’s the facility where you train, where you learn your lessons on the way of the force and earn your badge, men and women, young and old, same place, same instructors, same regimen, same locker rooms.
And these lawsuits are just part of the first wave of such legal actions that I suspect will come crashing down on the state in a series of embarrassing revelations in the months and years ahead, all because top departmental managers, including our governor, could not clamp down on out-of-control, testosterone-fueled, macho-man, misogynistic and sexist cultures within the ranks of our law enforcement, top to bottom, sworn to protect and defend, as well as at our state prisons where just last week a state autopsy revealed an inmate died not of natural causes but from a brutal assault. In short, homicide.
To say the state is overdue for a house cleaning is putting it mildly. But this is going to take more than a good scrub.
Gov. Jim Justice has already told us that the video recordings in the women’s locker room were made in 2015 by a now-deceased trooper. Not that his death erases the past, the deed. The cancer had already spread. There were other troopers involved, other troopers who knew and, as it turns out, troopers who conveniently made sure the evidence disappeared. According to the governor’s telling, a hard drive that held those recordings was intentionally destroyed. “Stomped on,” were the governor’s exact words.
And now, an attorney has sent notice to the state police of the intent to sue on behalf of three minor women who may have been filmed while taking part in police training at the academy.
Is your stomach turning yet?
Other allegations against the state police include, according to an anonymous letter sent to legislative leaders in February, the use of ghost accounts to get around state purchasing rules, misuse of state purchasing cards for personal purchases, extramarital affairs between officers and fights, misuse of federal grants, overtime abuse and more.
That’s a mouthful.
But it’s not the worst of it.
A woman has come forward and says she was drugged, kidnapped and brutally raped and sodomized in Logan County in 2021 by West Virginia State Trooper Michael J. Miller. She, too, intends to sue.
Another woman says she was also drugged, kidnapped and brutally raped by the same trooper – and has notified the agency she, too, intends to sue.
Hours after she had been brutally raped, when she contacted local law enforcement, she was told not to go to the hospital because she had already showered and the hospital couldn’t help her. Besides, the deputy at the local cop shop told her, she shouldn’t be messing “with the brotherhood.”
Department of Homeland Security Jeff Sandy led the investigation into the allegations against the state police. And, yes, he’s the same guy who did a quickie investigation of Southern Regional Jail last spring and found everything just hunky dory – in a year when 13 people died at the facility, at least one of whom was murdered.
Our finest?
That takes leadership, all the way to the top rung of the ladder, who holds others to account. But if you look, no one’s there. No one is taking responsibility.
So, expect more of the same. The tide is rising.
