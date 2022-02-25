An important piece of legislation – making a run at improving education, no less – is winding its way through the sausage making in the House of Delegates in Charleston. It is a bill that had much promise at its unveiling, proposing to put more teaching assistants into more elementary grade classrooms all across the state.
Unfortunately, the bill has been hacked back to the nub through a legislative body that severely undervalues the enormous potential of education to lift lives from despair here in the Mountain State.
At one time, the bill would have provided enough funding to put teaching assistants into most first- and second-grade classrooms. Now, as the 60-day legislative session nears its end, the latest version of the bill is offering up a mere pilot program covering only 300 or so first-grade classrooms and enough funding to last a grand total of three years.
What once seemed so promising has been reduced to yet another government test run, a study to be reviewed in three years – and, at that, for only a few students.
We are not sure what’s not to like about the idea of providing elementary teachers with more support. Certainly, that 5 percent pay raise that the Legislature is working on for state employees will be helpful in retaining and, perhaps, attracting professionals into the ranks of educators.
At this juncture, with all of the hills to climb in this state, that’s the easy part.
This bill had the potential to reshape the foundations of support that we provide those teachers so that they would be better positioned to teach and make the lessons stick.
We’re not sure of the politics behind the winnowing of this bill into practically a whisper of what it once was.
The idea behind the bill was, by all reports, a priority for House Speaker Roger Hanshaw at the outset of the session. He said the assistants could help more students in their early years be well-grounded before moving on in school.
And, in this matter, the speaker is right.
But why not use the power of his position – he is the speaker, after all – to push this bill through as originally conceived?
We will resist the urge, at this point, to list all educational rankings that say the state can and must do better by its children. We are, by comparisons, camping out with the likes of Mississippi.
This bill, in its original form, clearly announced that someone at the capitol finally got it.
With an assistant in the room, the lead teacher can focus more tightly on building little brains, imparting knowledge and ensuring that pupils learn various subjects in a safe, nurturing and caring environment. A teacher’s responsibilities in the classroom are vast – from playing social worker to psychiatrist, to crisis counselor to adopted mother. Assistants can play a key role to ensure that the pupils get the maximum benefit from the learning activities that the teacher plans and carries out each and every period, each and every day.
And with an assistant, the teacher would have the time to prepare those plans to give the students the best shot at success.
When is the last time we have been able to do that in West Virginia?
Well, why not now?