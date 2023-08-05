Former President Donald Trump is collecting criminal indictments the way he apparently collected classified documents on his way out of the White House.
The United States has had scandal-ridden administrations. It has seen high-level corruption. But the 45th president is the only chief executive to face felony charges — and they keep on coming. Tuesday’s federal charges, filed in the District of Columbia in the special counsel’s investigation of Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election, are the third set of indictments, and a fourth is expected soon.
Trump and his all-too-numerous partisan apologists describe these unprecedented criminal charges as prosecutorial overreach. Not so. The charges are unprecedented because we have never before had a president so heedless of basic right-and-wrong, of basic morality, of any sense of responsibility or accountability.
The indictments revealed Tuesday by special council Jack Smith are, in truth, restrained. Trump – the only defendant, although the indictment cites six unnamed co-conspirators, five of them readily identified – is not charged with sedition; the leaders of several right-wing militias aligned with the former president have actually been convicted of that, but Trump is spared that ignominy.
Smith, it appears, opted for a cleaner, simpler approach to prosecuting Trump. Instead of alleging that Trump incited the violence of Jan. 6, 2021, Smith says that Trump “exploited” (in the words of the indictment) it. That frees Smith of the burden of establishing that Trump coordinated with the seditious Oath Keepers and Proud Boys. He has also kept the focus directly on Trump himself, rather than risk the distraction of various co-defendants.
Simple and restrained, but also emphatically serious. Tuesday’s indictments, like the report of the House special committee last year, detail Trump’s assault on American democracy. There is nothing more serious than that.
