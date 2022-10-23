Mountaineers are creative problem solvers. It’s how we managed to survive in these wild, wonderful mountains that kept so many others bound to the East Coast or drove them farther west. And we do not, for very long, listen to those who tell us who we should be and how we should live our lives.
Part of that rebellious stubbornness played out in our proclivity for making moonshine whiskey … sometimes with questionable legality. And now, a group of West Virginia entrepreneurs is making waves not only in the small business world, but in tourism as well.
When WV Public Broadcasting talked to a few of the distillers who are — legally — making ciders, moonshines and other whiskeys here, they discovered the craft distilleries (just as has been the case with our craft brewers and wineries) have an international following.
“Some people seek out these kinds of things. They seek out breweries. They seek out distilleries. They seek out that ‘terroir’ of different regions,” Tighe Bullock, of Bullock Distillery in Charleston, told WVPB.
What an incredible lesson and opportunity. There is room here in these mountains to be more than what many of us grew up believing we were supposed to become. And some of those who have chosen to take the risk with their own small businesses have found success that resonates far beyond our borders.
Bullock did point out it would be helpful if the law allowed for small companies such as his to sell outside the state.
Meanwhile, Mountain State residents should make it a priority to support these and other small businesses.
