In the wake of the Sandy Hook massacre back in 2012, long after medical examinations of the 20 elementary school children who were murdered in their classroom revealed each had been shot multiple times, I witnessed democracy cower.
Given the scale of the attack and the fact that most of the children were 6- and 7-year-olds, surely, now, Congress would summon the courage to pass gun control legislation.
And I was wrong.
The mental images of that day, especially those of children hugging one another in fear as the gunman trained his AR-15 on them, still break my heart. But, ever since, even now as mass shootings come part and parcel with this American life – more than 300 incidents in the first half of 2023 – I have no grand illusions that we will see an assault weapons ban, as was proposed one month after Sandy Hook. I am certain that we will not see another Manchin-Toomey proposal (named for our own Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin and Republican Sen. Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania) that would have mandated criminal background checks for firearm sales over the internet or at gun shows because, well, special interest money walks the halls of Congress.
Now, more than a decade later, I see democracy’s retreat gaining strength and speed. I see would-be authoritarians sitting in seats of political power, fiddling with the gears of governance to benefit them and theirs – their families, their toadies, their co-conspirators. I hear far right politicians applaud Russian autocrat Vladimir Putin. I see 24-7 TV news filling airtime with opinion and perspective based on what sells, not on honest and considered critical thinking. I see a less discerning audience, one that prefers silos and echo chambers – not diversity of thought.
I suspect this may not end well because, I kid you not, too few journalists, real reporters, are on the job and there are far too many fake and phony websites allowing deep dives into rabbit holes, chasing one conspiracy theory or another. And people, as we know, stumble into those traps never to be seen in their right and rational mind again.
A decade before Sandy Hook, I was taking a management job at The Denver Post where I would, for the following 14 years, manage the visual side of the equation, assembling a daily report from photo, design and graphics departments. At that time, the Post was not the only game in town. One floor down was The Rocky Mountain News, a thick and feisty tabloid. Between the two papers, there were – give or take – 600 journalists, all engaged in the effort to hold the powerful to account and break news over the other paper’s head. Each paper had a daily circulation of about 350,000 at that time. The Post was delivering some 750,000 Sunday papers to homes all across metro Denver and deep into the mountains.
Those were the days – that we will never see again.
Today, there is but one paper in Denver, The Post, and it has about 60 journalists at work, last I heard. Daily circulation? South of 60,000. Its reach and influence, its capacity to investigate and report deep is but a whisper of what it once was.
And in that, with far fewer professional pests keeping on eye on public officials, democracy dies and corruption finds footing.
Such is the story all across the country – even here in West Virginia. While a newspaper’s reach is extended online, the number of reporters is nowhere near what it once was.
So, count me thankful, this week, when West Virginia Watch, an independent, nonpartisan news service, opened up shop in Charleston and added three experienced reporters to the mix of journalists in this state. Also standing in the breech is Mountain State Spotlight, another nonprofit, trained to keep an eye on abuses of power – especially by those political potentates who prefer secrecy to sunlight.
Yes, we are carrying stories from both. And yes, democracy here at home just got a reprieve. Who knows, maybe we can find politicians and civic leaders with a dose of courage.
