Thoughts break through the silence. Clouds of fear darken a clear day. There was no chance of rain, so no umbrella. Just one thought of shame was all it took. I was just taking a break, doing nothing, closing my eyes and taking a breath. But, I think, what if that’s wrong? My thoughts catch me off guard. It flushes my face; my hands dampen. Before anyone knows, all that is raining down is the fear of failing — all because a second was wasted on taking a break.
But what if a door opens while not looking? What if my back is turned on the one step that I need to grab the keys of a good life?
It feels like my light is dimming. It’s getting harder to see the way that’s right in front of me. What is right, what is left? What do I even want in life? It’s like walking into a new school on the first day of classes. Lost and confused, waiting for someone to show me the way. Then I realize it’s all up to me. I’m supposed to be paving the way. The thought shames me, urging me to hide. What if I turn out to be nothing when I thought I’d at least be something?
Hi, welcome to burnout culture.
One writer, Anne Helen Peterson, described it as an ember burning out. It’s something that no one is a stranger to. The fear of failing. The thoughts of falling behind. Feeling tired and lost in life and career, just wanting to be good and successful (whatever that means). In the 1970s, American psychologist Herbert Fredenberger deemed this as something called burnout. Yet, it’s something that’s been around as long as humans have roamed the earth.
But how does anyone deal with it? The fear? The unknown? The older I get, the more I’m convinced that everyone is in the same boat. Waiting, not knowing what’s next, taking life as it comes. I’ve tried to confide in others, asking what I should do. Their advice? They don’t know what they’re doing either. Maybe getting older and building a life are tests of how well we take the waves as they come, not knowing what they bring until they hit. That way, there’s only time to face the present instead of wondering what might hit in the future.
I always thought that I would understand life and the future more when I got older. Now, the future is knocking at the door and I have no idea what I’m even doing.
But does anyone?
After it rains and the sky turns golden, the fear leaves. After all, it doesn’t last long. Maybe one day I’ll learn that I didn’t miss a thing. I mean, I had an experience, I learned and I lived. Other people, too, have gotten through their doubts and fears, and they’re still standing.
I’m not ready to lose a spark or any sleep all because I was afraid of what might happen instead of seeing what’s right in front of me.
Hopefully I’ll learn one day.
Maybe today?
— Hannah Morgan, a native of Wyoming County, is attending WVU in pursuit of a career in journalism. Her email is hannahmorgan13943@hotmail.com.