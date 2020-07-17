I call them buggies and others call them shopping carts, but we all have used them. Sometimes the handlebar is covered in an odd, sticky layer of something. Sometimes the cart is filled with leftover sale papers. But we still use them because carrying groceries by hand is an extreme sport that only few can master.
Still, I will never understand why some buggies are just left in the middle of the parking lot, waiting for someone to hit it with their car or put it back where it belongs. Sometimes, they’re in a parking space two skips away from the cart rack.
Usually when I see this, I just roll my eyes and put it back myself. It gives me more exercise anyway. I thought there was no deeper meaning than that – just me and my buggy issues. Then one day, I was scrolling through my social media feed and saw a post dedicated to the existence of buggies and what they mean to the human race.
Weird, I know.
At first, I was confused so I just scrolled past it. Then, the post seemed to follow me throughout the week, so I had no other choice but to read it. After I read it, something clicked.
In a few short sentences, it explained how buggies gave customers a sense of self-governing. It detailed how people are given the choice to use a cart and put it back without being asked. Whether the buggy was returned or not, it had no positive or negative effect to them. It was what it was. No set right or wrong. They could do what society said was right and put it back but receive no reward.
But still, someone gets paid to care for the carts, right? It’s not necessarily the customer’s duty.
This got me thinking. Maybe masks and buggies are not so different.
Sure, it is a free world, and no one can be made to wear a mask. No one can be made to stay home and not hang with friends every single night. But wearing a mask, or returning the cart, can show morals and consideration. It can show how people truly govern themselves.
Who knew that these little things would have such a deeper meaning?
We have so many freedoms, big and small, that I never even realized. We have the power to do and act however we please. Most of the time, these little liberties have no punishment in the eyes of the law. And that’s good. It’s nice to have freedom of choice.
But sometimes, the same little things hold the key of ethics – even if no one sees.
No, I’m not saying that these things deem someone good or bad. I don’t have those credentials and probably never will. All I’m saying is that we have the power to have whatever impact we please – and that’s a heavy topic no matter how you mask it.
— Hannah Morgan, a native of Wyoming County, is attending WVU in pursuit of a career in journalism. Her email is hannahmorgan13943@hotmail.com.