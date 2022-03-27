On the morning of February 28, Steven Hively of McDowell County, a miner with 20 years experience and advanced mining certifications, died on the job. The first mine safety officials on the scene were with the West Virginia Office of Miners’ Health Safety and Training.
Hours later, West Virginia House of Delegates leaders advanced House Bill 4840, intended to strip the enforcement powers from those safety officials and render their entire state agency ineffective.
The sponsors of the legislation pointed to existing federal regulations and enforcement and called the state safety requirements, inspections and fines for violations unnecessary.
Since 1980, West Virginia has accounted for 30 percent of all U.S. coal mine fatalities (the most of any state). Since 2016, this state has accounted for anywhere from 37 to 53 percent of the nation’s coal mine fatalities. Last year, West Virginia alone accounted for half of the coal mine fatalities.
Why on earth would we take away the state’s ability to enforce West Virginia’s mining laws when our miners are continuing to die at a rate much higher than any other state’s?
What inspired this legislation, which would remove the powers of the state Office of Miners’ Health, Safety and Training to issue fines and penalties to mine operators for failing to meet safety standards?
The bill also would have reduced the underground experience apprentices are required to have before they’re certified as miners. And most concerning, it would have made it harder for miners to fight back against retaliation by mine bosses for reporting safety violations.
Why was the massive, 50-page bill presented to members of the House Government Organization Committee six weeks into an eight-week session, then sent to the full House after committee members’ questions were abruptly halted?
Once publicity surrounding the details of the legislation produced negative feedback, a public hearing was announced.
That same day that Steven Hively lost his life to a mine accident, the halls of the Capitol were full of miners from all across West Virginia, and more than 20 current and retired miners spoke during a public hearing against House Bill 4840, sharing personal stories of the dangers they and fellow miners face, and the need for constant vigilance when it comes to safety standards. The two lead sponsors of the legislation did not attend. Only one person spoke in favor, a representative of the West Virginia Coal Association, a group that advocates for any measure that helps mining corporations make more money, often at the expense of strong safety enforcement.
When legislation is being considered that costs taxpayer dollars, the state Department of Commerce is often asked to produce a “fiscal note” estimating the amount. In this case, the department determined the changes to the mine safety laws would have cost the Office of Miners’ Health, Safety and Training $1.38 million a year. That’s the average amount of financial penalties the office collects from West Virginia mining companies that violate state safety standards.
So let’s boil it down: House Bill 4840 would have saved West Virginia mine bosses an average of $1.38 million a year, giving them a free pass for ignoring laws and rules to protect the lives and well-being of our coal miners and providing inadequate training – training which costs mine operators money.
That speaks volumes about what motivated this legislation.
Thank goodness the bill did not pass. Here’s hoping it never will. We need to be about saving miners’ lives, not putting them at greater risk.
— Joe Carter is a retired vice president of UMWA District 17, a retired coal miner and a current vice president of the West Virginia AFL-CIO.