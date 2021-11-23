On Nov. 10, your paper stated that McDonald’s restaurants across the US “are honored to serve veterans every day; this year McDonald’s restaurants will be recognizing veterans by offering them free breakfast this Veterans Day.”
Additionally, you added, “Participating McDonald’s restaurants will offer a free breakfast combo meal to all veterans with a valid military ID.”
I live in Pennsylvania and the local McDonald’s in Jennersville chose not to participate in the offering. I was present at that McDonald’s on Veteran’s Day, Nov. 11, when a retired U.S. veteran, with a valid Military ID, entered that store for a free breakfast and was told that store was not participating in the corporate offering. According to McDonald’s, “More than 95 percent of McDonald’s U.S. restaurants are owned and operated by independent business people.” The retired vet left without food (my wife and I offered to buy him breakfast; he declined after thanking us, stating, “I wanted McDonald’s to buy me breakfast.”
I wonder how many other U.S. vets were publicly humiliated around the U.S.A. on Veteran’s Day as this veteran was. Shameful.
David Werner
West Grove, Pa.