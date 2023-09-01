Before the four GOP candidates for West Virginia governor gather again on the same stage for a debate as they did on Thursday at The Greenbrier during the West Virginia Chamber Annual Business Summit, I might suggest that they brush up on detailed analyses of what is going on out here in the real world, maybe even spend a day or two in a public school classroom or in a home on the proverbial south side of the railroad tracks rather than leaning into populist demagoguery by throwing off buzzwords supplied by the marketing arm of the Republican Party.
They night even ask a teacher.
As preposterous as it may sound, they all claimed that they could fix education in West Virginia by approving more charter schools, offering more school choice, holding teachers and students accountable, fighting a “woke mob,” winning culture wars, and starving “bureaucracy.” Sadly, that all revealed how shallow the thinking was on this particular day about a complex and multi-layered subject. It was as though they were talking about addition and subtraction in an advanced calculus class, like they hadn’t cracked a book before mid-term exams, trying to bluff their way through the subject with bluster, bombast and braggadocio.
Well, they failed.
I challenge anyone to find a strategy to improve educational achievement in a comment such as this: “When I’m the next governor, education will be my top priority. We must educate our kids and protect our kids from the craziness of the cultural war around us.”
Yes, that’s the emptiness of what one candidate provided, a tasteless morsel to the five-star, four-course meal of an honest discussion that we need on the topic.
Note, too, that any such discussion of culture wars conveniently ignores the fact that it’s the folks on the political right, like all of those on stage, who claim injury and injustice and yet have been providing the armaments for those battles, banning books, requiring teachers to post curricula online and demonizing young, vulnerable, LGBTQ+ populations inside our schools.
Speaking of culture wars, here’s what another offered up: “And one of the most important things we can do is give our teachers more flexibility to actually teach, to also help them in establishing the appropriate culture to interact with the students.”
And who decides what the “appropriate culture” is? A politician? The governor? Or is that left to the experts, the educators?
Here’s another: “I guarantee under my administration we will move West Virginia forward in the education arena.”
No, he won’t. Know how I know?
Not once did anyone on that stage address the ruinous effects of abject poverty on student achievement. Not once did any candidate for the state’s highest office mention the mental and physical health of kids – our kids – who are growing up in an area noted for its despair and the debilitating effect it has on their ability to stay grounded and centered. Not once did anyone address the fact that West Virginia has the highest rate of children moving into foster care and is among the top five states for grandparents raising their children’s children.
No, we did not hear any of that at The Greenbrier because those issues are tough to mine, generational and, apparently, beyond the cognizance of these politicians.
Maybe none of those candidates knows the grinding effects of substandard housing or inadequate medical care. Maybe none knows that poor nutrition can affect the rate of childhood disease, premature births and low birth weights, all of which affect a child’s physical and cognitive development.
Do they know that poverty constrains a family’s ability to provide other material resources for their kids? That they too often have limited access to high-quality day care and to before- or after-school care? That the physical space in their homes does not provide a quiet environment conducive to study? Many in this digital era do not own a computer.
A charter school, on the other hand, is the shiny new apple on the tree for the conservative crowd. No starving there, no limits and no lack of access.
Easy-peasy – for some.
