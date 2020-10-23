Yesterday, I ran out of class, carefully hopped down the stairs and went into the parking garage where I could drive back home and get a presentation ready for another class that was in two hours. When I saw the car, I pulled off my mask and took a deep breath.
Then, it hit me. The scent of parking garages, gas, greasy food, people. I had forgotten that existed. It was a lot. Smells are a weird thing. They have the power to bring you back to a specific time and place from 15 years ago. But as magical as they seem, they also have the power to make you sick if it’s that bad. Like busses.
Even the other day, I was sitting in class, bored enough to doze off, so I decided to take a sip of water. While pulling my mask far enough away from my face so that I could drink, a scent drifted in. It took me a second to remember to drink the water because I was in disbelief of how sweet the room smelled. As dull and dark as everything was in the classroom, it was not what I was expecting. But still, at that point, I had forgotten that places had smells.
Still, I’ve missed it. Because of a mask, I no longer know what a certain lecture hall smells like, or if someone smells like cookies, flowers or something I’d rather not have to smell. I didn’t even realize I couldn’t smell anything until I smelled everything I had been missing.
Maybe I’m a weird person, but I feel like I’ve lost a sense. When I was younger, I remember going into a friend’s house and remembering what it smelled like. I remember going into a department store and getting a headache from the strong smell of perfume floating everywhere. I remember having to leave a place because of the smell, but I also remember wanting to smell some of it every day. These everyday places like parking garages and classrooms don’t even smell like a grandma’s house, a coffee shop or anything I’d want to attempt to bottle up and sell. They smell like pizza, cold coffee and cheap perfume. But it reminds me that life is still going on, and sometimes it stinks.
It isn’t stale or dark or cold. It’s still alive. Even if everything smells like my mask that I leave in the car.
Obviously, I’m not encouraging masks to be tossed to the side because we can’t smell random things while we’re walking somewhere. I’m just saying that I miss the little things, and as someone who has an addiction to smelling candles everywhere I go, I miss scents of fresh ink, pens and the random burst of smells that would travel through the rooms when someone opened a bag of chips. Or even, the smell before it rains or the smell of fresh morning dew.
In the meantime, I guess I’ll be happy that I can’t smell the bad.
— Hannah Morgan, a native of Wyoming County, is attending WVU in pursuit of a career in journalism. Her email is at hannahmorgan13943@hotmail.com.