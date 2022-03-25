As senators questioned Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson this week during committee hearings to come to some finding of her fitness to serve on the Supreme Court, it became obvious that we citizens need do a better job of scrutinizing their behavior to represent us.
Jackson is beyond qualified for the lifetime appointment and should receive bipartisan support, if not overwhelming approval, when the full Senate votes on her nomination in early April.
As for the senators on the Judiciary Committee? They were an embarrassment.
By all accounts, Jackson is one of our nation’s brightest legal minds and comes packing an unusual breadth of experience in our legal system.
Most recently, she served as a judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit – confirmed, let it be noted, with bipartisan support just last year.
Previously, she served as a judge on the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, nominated by President Obama in 2012 and confirmed – again, take note – with bipartisan support in 2013.
Before becoming a judge, Jackson served as the vice chair of the U.S. Sentencing Commission in 2009, and was confirmed – here it is again – with bipartisan support in 2010.
And prior to that, Jackson was a public defender, often representing defendants who did not have the means to pay for their own defense. If confirmed by the Senate, she would become the first former federal public defender to serve on the Supreme Court.
Jackson also served as a law clerk for Justice Stephen Breyer.
Her almost certain ascension to the high court also will be historic. She would become the first Black woman to ever sit on the Supreme Court. We have been at this experiment known as democracy too long not for that to have already happened, but here we are.
So we were pleased to hear that Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., will support Jackson’s nomination. He called Jackon’s career and record “exemplary.”
As of Thursday, Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., had yet to decide how she would vote, but no one on this side of the sun will be surprised when she announces that she will vote against confirmation. Hers has never been an independent voice, almost always doing the bidding of Sen. Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, and he has already come out against Jackson.
But on such a historic occasion, given Jackson’s record, accomplishments and resume, Capito would be standing on the wrong side of history, a blemish marked in indelible ink on her record for all of future generations to judge her.
There will be no escaping this as time unwinds.
As for Capito’s Republican colleagues on the Judiciary Committee, if their duty were not so serious, their performance would be laughable.
One senator, Lindsey Graham, asked Judge Jackson how religious she was “on a scale of 1 to 10.” Another, Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee, asked Jackson to define the word “woman.” A third, Ted Cruz of Texas, wanted to know if babies are racist.
We understand that this happens on both sides of the aisle, that the hearings have become hyper political commercials for those asking the questions – many of which do not concern the law but culture wars to be fought in political campaigns in the fall.
The hearings need to return to the purpose of examining a candidate’s credentials, temperament, legal mind and fitness for sitting – for life – on the court.
Jackson is ready.