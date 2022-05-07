Dueling campaigns for the West Virginia Senate, District 9, have used most every below-the-belt and mud-slinging strategy that makes us absolutely abhor politics. Sen. Rollan Roberts and Del. Mick Bates should be ashamed, but we are pretty sure that neither is. What they have shown us, much to our revulsion, is that nothing is beyond reproach, no standard of decency is a consideration in poisonous political attacks and no dirty trick is out of bounds even here in the Mountain State. Certainly, we have seen our fair share of donnybrooks in the past, but typically from afar and rarely up close and personal – and nothing, in recent memory, quite so ugly, unbecoming and absent any redeeming qualities.
For two men angling to win the right to represent the 9th District, they have failed miserably in reflecting our collective sense of fair play.
Their shared behavior is not something we would want our children to imitate.
If we were out pulling the levers in the voting booth on election day in this particular race, we might choose instead none of the above and skip voting at all in a heated contest marked by red hot vitriol, myriad lies, scare tactics, over-the-top graphic representations in campaign advertising, big egos and, in presenting ideas on how to move the state forward, a pair of empty vessels.
With all apologies to the late, great Vince Lombardi, winning is not the only thing – not if you leave your character in a heaping pile of smoldering and irredeemable trash.
And that is what both Roberts and Bates are risking.
What we have seen are two grown men, so seduced by power that they have been willing to do and say most anything – true or not – to get elected.
We get it. Dirty politics is part and parcel with the system. Tearing down an opponent helps weaken him in the eyes of the electorate. Going negative happens because it works. And, as Donald Trump taught us, lying has no down side – not in the court of public opinion if you are preaching relentlessly only to the choir.
The 9th District, made up principally of Raleigh and Wyoming counties, is ruby red conservative. Roberts won the seat by beating a popular Democrat, William Wooton, in the 2018 general election by about eight percentage points. Trump failed in his re-election bid but carried those two counties by huge margins in 2020 – by 50 and 72 points respectively.
So, yes, to win this Senate district, a candidate would do well to run as far to the right as his portfolio would allow.
And that is where Bates’ problems began – and where his strategy to overcome his handicap was born.
As a former Democrat who had served eight years in the House of Delegates, Bates had written a Democratic-looking resume. So impressive was his work that he had worked his way into a leadership role in the House – with the Democrats.
And then he flipped parties, presto-change-o, this election season – saying the national Democrats had abandoned him while admitting that to get elected in these parts of the state, outside of Beckley, a candidate would need an R behind his name.
So much for standing on principle.
His ads in this election cycle, claiming that he is the only true conservative in the race, are misleading if not flat out untrue.
For his part, Roberts could have risen above the fray and been content to simply call out Bates’ myriad misrepresentations. But, no, he resorted to manipulating images to illustrate Bates’ voting record on access to abortion in the state – complete with blood on Bates’ hands.
There has been more, much more, and none of it addressed how to fix the foster care system in the state, how to help coal families and communities as the industry continues to contract, how to combat the opioid drug crisis now entering its third decade, none of it helpful or hopeful.
But it has been a despicable show, denigrating what our democracy affords – an open and honest conversation of the facts.
At the end of the day, one of these guys will win the primary and go on to win in the fall general election. The other will pack his suitcase and go home.
But neither will escape a lasting impression of how they chose to run for this office. Instead of elevated political debate, they chose to debase our very democracy.
It is notable that Bill Wooton, the candidate who ran a clean campaign four years ago against Roberts only to lose, is now serving on the state’s Supreme Court of Appeals.
Political life may have ended that day for Wooton, but his honored service to his state did not.
Winning is not everything, but your integrity is.