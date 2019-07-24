When Senator Rollan Roberts questioned the tactics of WV educators in his July 3, 2019, Beckley Register-Herald Op-Ed, I was angered, appalled, and shocked by his total misunderstanding of the American Founding, his abhorrence of constitutional rights, and his misconceptions about how unions work. As an educator and local union president, it is my duty to clear up his inaccuracies.
To Begin: Our founding fathers embraced an Enlightenment philosophy known as “consent of the governed” – defined as the duty of our elected leaders to represent the will of the people.
Hence the reason that Thomas Jefferson said so eloquently in the Declaration of Independence, “That to secure these rights, Governments are instituted among Men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed, — That whenever any Form of Government becomes destructive of these ends, it is the Right of the People to alter or to abolish it, and to institute new Government… .”
When 88 percent of West Virginians said that they opposed charter schools and ESAs at the WVDE forums, this was a cue to our legislators to remove these programs from the agenda since our state Constitution also embraces the republican ideals of our founders. West Virginians said that increasing wraparound services must be our No. 1 priority. Legislators, instead, put in $30 million. That is just a drop in the hat in providing the number of social workers, counselors, and psychologists our kids need.
Sen. Roberts’ rhetoric borders on the heretical when he states boycotts “cross a dangerous line.” He forgets the importance that boycotts have played in the Founding era and throughout our nation’s history. When the Sons of Liberty first organized in 1765 to oppose the Stamp Act, they responded with calls for boycotts, coming first from the committees of correspondence and then the people themselves.
When King George III again raised taxes on the colonies, they increased in vigor and forcefulness to when a renewed call for a boycott on taxed tea led to the Sons of Liberty destroying almost a million dollars’ worth of tea by dumping it into the harbor.
Boycotts are an effective tool which brings attention to injustices. When Rosa Parks refused to give up her seat on that Montgomery bus, she sparked a year’s long boycott to end desegregation on Montgomery buses. This action launched a movement which strove for full civil and political rights for all African Americans. If Parks or other visionaries such as Susan B. Anthony or Caesar Chavez, had stood idly by, then they could have never affected real change. West Virginia educators and pro-education allies, they must now vote with their feet by boycotting businesses owned by those who oppose public schools.
As a reminder – the right to protest, petition and boycott are quintessentially American and are protected by the First Amendment to the Constitution. The Supreme Court has upheld these rights again and again, even when it comes to political speech or actions that some might find “reprehensible, vindictive, retaliatory and hypocritical.”
As for our state unions, their agendas are not set by out-of-state interests; our priorities are set by our members. As a local and state leader for WVEA, I can attest we are a democratic organization engaged on behalf of our members. Every year, our local delegates meet to set our legislative agenda. Every officer is elected through a democratic election; all officeholders must follow our written constitution.
When Senator Mitch Carmichael calls our leaders the union bosses, he’s totally off-point. Our rank-and-file members are the bosses and they determine the trajectory of our unions. Carmichael sees our unions as the enemy when the destructive force is actually our state government. Our unions who actually listen to the needs and concerns of our all members and stakeholders while our legislators keep turning a deaf ear and make their own agenda – even if it hurts our most vulnerable citizens.
If our voices aren’t heard through educational forums held all across the state, during days of picketing at the Capitol, and through countless phone calls and emails sent to our legislators, and then it is our duty to hit our legislators where it hurts: on election day and in their pocketbooks.
Adena Barnette is from Evans, West Virginia