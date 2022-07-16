West Virginia’s mountains are nothing short of heavenly, making it a perfect place to call home and for the outdoor economy to flourish. The rolling green hills, cozy hollers, and serene creeks give you that feeling that makes you say, “I’m home.”
Whether you like to spend time hunting the Monongahela National Forest, exploring Canaan Valley, adventuring at the New River Gorge National Park, or hiking the trails closest to you, the outdoors are part of what makes West Virginia stunning, renowned, and simply “home.” The mountains of our state have always provided us with what we’ve needed and are what can nourish us through the difficulties of the state’s diversifying economy.
We are proud of the past generations who helped drive America through West Virginia’s coal reserves. As descendants of hard-working miners and communities re-envisioning ourselves, we want to continue our state’s remarkable legacy of harnessing our mountains for a living by creating long-term economic drivers by leveraging the outdoors as a means for tourism and a tool for attraction and retention of businesses and young talent. However, the recent influx of folks eager to utilize the state’s outdoors because of restraints from Covid lockdowns has debilitated some of our most favored lands. Along with the changing climate, we are, as a state, at an opportune moment to invest in long-term sustainable actions that will create lasting impressions on the fabric of our community.
Earlier this week, we sent a letter to Senator Joe Manchin asking for support to pass a package of investments in West Virginia and the country’s trails, public lands and waters, and climate through reconciliation. For months, Congress has been negotiating this package of investments in public land’s outdoor infrastructure and climate resilience through reconciliation. This package would make generational investments in improving and expanding the outdoor infrastructure of some of our most admired public lands – a worthy cause with renewable energies, a Civilian Climate Corps, protection of vulnerable communities from extreme weather, and more.
Though the senator has made clear that he intends to wait to see July and August inflation numbers, we as West Virginians want to encourage Senator Manchin to see the long-term economic impact of inaction on the outdoors. As longtime residents, we know firsthand how much our economies benefit from outdoor assets. We believe wholeheartedly that investments like this are what will keep our children, friends, and family from moving out of state and will provide them with jobs.
The outdoor economy has accounted for over 18,000 direct jobs, generating $640 million in wages and salaries in our state. In addition, the outdoor industry has added $1.3 billion to West Virginia’s economy. Projections indicate increases in visitation as Lonely Planet rated West Virginia as one of the top regions in the world to visit in 2022. Private donations, like the landmark $25 million to kick start West Virginia’s outdoor economy from former Intuit CEO Brad Smith, exhibit broad faith in the value of our outdoors. While we have seen how outdoor recreation has been important for the growth of our economy, we also know that the lack of funding for our outdoor infrastructure, increased flooding, warming winters, and severe weather patterns threaten our outdoor resources and most loved places.
We have been grateful for Senator Manchin’s leadership in balancing solutions to transitioning our state’s economy by developing a package of public lands investments in his capacity as chair of the Energy and Natural Resources Committee. As our economy continues to change, the outdoor recreation economy will be even more critical for West Virginia to flourish and thrive.
We encourage and support Senator Manchin as he continues to use his leadership to develop and pass a thoughtful climate-focused reconciliation package that will invest in supporting West Virginia’s wild and wonderful way of life.
— Corey Lilly is director of Beckley’s Office of Outdoor Economic Development, Owen Mulkeen is associate director of Friends of The Cheat and Cory Chase is program director for the West Virginia Highlands Conservancy.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.