There’s a saying, “See a penny, pick it up, all day long you’ll have good luck.”
I don’t trust in luck, I trust in God. Look at the penny, read the words; “In God We Trust”. That inscription is written on every United States coin.
God’s name is holy. When I see a coin; I pick it up and pray and thank God for what Jesus did for me at Calvary. “What can wash away my sins? Nothing but the blood of Jesus. What can make me whole again? Nothing but the blood of Jesus.”
“For all have sinned, and fall short of the glory of God’’ (Romans 3:23)
“As it is written, there is none righteous, no, not one.” (Romans 3:10) We must not continue ignoring God and Biblical principles.
This world’s moral compass is broken. What other dungeon is so dark as one’s own heart imprisoned in darkness? The jailer that holds captive the lost misdirected souls is Satan, the father of lies and deception. Jesus frees prisoners from every sin that’s enslaved them; who asks for forgiveness and accepts Him as Lord and Savior.
To be forgiven means that the chains that once bound you are broken and the prison doors are flung open. “Behold, I stand at the door and knock.” (Rev. 3:20) There’s no handle on the outside and Jesus doesn’t force His way in, He must be invited in. “For whosoever shall call upon the name of the Lord shall be saved.” (Roman’s 10:13)
The cross made it clear in every language that Jesus is the perfect Savior for this imperfect fallen world.
We may tie our shoes in the morning but the undertaker may untie them before night. In God we must trust. Remember the passengers on the Titanic divided by social classes? Yet, only two categories were listed in the Cunard Office in NY, lost and saved. That’s how God judges humanity. In God we must trust.
“Oh precious is the flow, that makes me white as snow. No other fount I know, nothing but the blood of Jesus.”Evangeline Stover
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.