My crocuses are tired and worn.
Late last week they poked their heads up through the drab March grass.
The typically vibrant purple petals seemed washed out and weary – an exhausted version of their yearly splash of color.
They were not happy, but they were strong enough to survive.
After a year spent battling a pandemic while surviving quarantine in the midst of cultural conflicts amid a tumultuous election, I think we are all tired.
“A year like no other,” we say … and write.
I will be happy to never pen those words again.
But this year we have hope.
A needle. A shot in the arm. Optimism in the form of an injection.
And it’s not just one vaccine, but three – a multifaceted approach to the evil that is Covid-19.
It’s appropriate the big rollouts are coming as winter wanes and birds begin to sing.
The rites of spring.
Or, this year, maybe it’s the “rights” of spring – coming on the heels of a year filled with wrongs.
l l l
Thus far, my biological and newsroom families have survived the pandemic.
For this, I am eternally grateful.
We masked up, gloved up, holed up and worked from home while hibernating when the need arose.
It wasn’t always pleasant, but it was a necessary precaution.
Why not heed the warnings when life and death is on the line?
l l l
Social media tells me we have all had our coping measures for dealing with the Year of the Virus.
Twitter shares pictures of intricate quilts, amazing paintings and cookies too beautiful to eat.
My outlet was much simpler. I spoiled my German shepherds.
Money that would have been spent on new work clothes and high heels was redirected to multi-colored balls, squeaky stuffed birds and “oinky” pigs.
My house and yard currently look like the remnants of a hurricane that landed in a pet store toy aisle.
Yesterday I counted 11 balls and two toys in Cassie’s bed. This, of course, means Pica is not allowed to touch them.
Note to self: Enabling negative behavior is not helpful.
And on that note, I also now arrive home daily to exuberant greetings resulting in fresh scratches and bruises.
I suppose I should work on that no jumping-up policy again. But, to be honest, it’s nice to be greeted with unabashed love and affection.
l l l
In addition to our family pets, Daily Telegraph staffers have also survived by quasi-adopting several stray kitties.
It started with a momma cat and her littler of kittens. We fed them for weeks then helped trap them so they could be taken in by a rescue organization.
But, during that time, the word of our free meals apparently got out among the feral cat population in Bluefield.
Now, Callie, Monica and Evil Twin are regulars around our picnic table. Several solid black kitties also show up frequently and, on rare occasions, we get a visit from Tuxedo Cat.
It may sound silly, this feeding of felines, but I have come to believe it has a greater purpose.
When the world was a whirlwind of madness and seemingly going to hell in a hand basket, we had control of one small portion of it.
We could – and still do – feed the hungry strays.
They no longer have to forage for food in a dumpster or chase rats in storm drains.
They have full bellies.
And, at the end of the day, that’s a good feeling for us.
l l l
As spring arrives in its subdued glory, I remain hopeful.
I am hopeful that the vaccine will transition us out of the dark days and bring us back to a world of companionship and public interaction.
I am hopeful that we have learned from this, and that the consequences of a serious virus will never be taken lightly again.
And, on a much smaller scale, I am hopeful that the stray kitties will one day warm up to the humans and allow us to place them in homes with kind and loving families.
The rites of springs are a sign of hope.
My crocuses may be tired and worn, but they survived.
And so did we.
— Samantha Perry is editor of the Daily Telegraph. Contact her at sperry@bdtonline.com. Follow her @BDTPerry.