There are many laws enacted in this country to protect our civil liberties. However, despite these, when it comes to someone being held against their will by a psychiatric commitment and their civil liberties are taken away for the sake of the safety of the individual or public, the same safeguards have not been taken.
What surprises me, as a social work professional for the past 15 years and current doctoral student, is that when it comes to the ability to do this, there is no national standard or record keeping system.
The statute guiding the process for involuntary commitment for those with mental illness has been challenged several times over the past 50 years, but reliable estimates on how often it is used or how effective it is are difficult to obtain.
There have been attempts made using multiple databases that cross check those that prevent individuals from purchasing firearms to gain estimates, but still nothing reliable by all states is used. In my own experience, this is flawed because there are many cases where paperwork does not get filed which would exclude them from these databases. Given the loss of liberty attached to this, it amazes me that this has not been addressed.
The need for the laws is apparent, having had my own personal experiences with clients who were unable to understand how their illness and actions endangered their own welfare or that of their loved ones.
I am not arguing against the need for the laws. In fact, I would say that the standard of immediate danger to self and others is a great start at standardization; however, even that standard is not seen the same from one state to the next. My concern is that we are not tracking this to ensure that this is used ethically, responsibly and under the watchful eye of peer review.
Anita Pasquale
Jumping Branch