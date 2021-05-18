As a young child in the ’70s, the annual showing of “The Wizard of Oz” on television was always a big deal. I’m sure it aired on NBC Channel 6, as that was the only station we picked up with any consistency.
Both our televisions – one color, one black and white – were hooked to ladder wire, which ran out of the house and straight up the mountain behind our home. At the top of the ridge was a giant antenna.
If weather conditions were perfect, we could get a somewhat decent picture on Channel 6, and snowy images with sound on Channel 4, the ABC network out of Oak Hill.
Promotions for “The Wizard of Oz” always aired days before the big network event. I recall it well because the first commercial would send me into a tizzy. I would run screaming through our house alerting everyone of the day “The Wizard of Oz” would air. The family would smile, and ask me to calm down. But it did no good. I became more and more hyper in the days leading up to the event.
● ● ●
On the night of the broadcast, everything had to be perfect. Mom would have a big bowl of popcorn ready (dripping with huge amounts of melted butter and salt), served with a glass of ice-cold Coca-Cola. My seat was on the living room floor, a mere three feet from the TV screen, on top of giant throw pillows.
Nothing could distract me from the screen, although there were a few scenes in the first part of the movie that I found quite disturbing. When Miss Gulch (who reminded me of an adult I knew during my childhood) took Toto, I became scared and teary-eyed. I was a young kid, but I could empathize with Dorothy’s pain, imagining how I would feel if someone took away my dogs, Smokey and Collie.
Of course, as we all know, the movie soon evolved into fantasy viewed via the magic of Technicolor. And scenes with Munchkins, Glinda the Good Witch, ruby red slippers, fields of poppies, bubbles and a magical yellow brick road lessened the sting of Miss Gulch’s earlier evil actions.
By the time Dorothy, Toto, Tin man, Scarecrow and the Cowardly Lion made it to Oz, I was usually fighting sleep – but I never gave in. I had to watch my favorite scene.
“There’s no place like home. There’s no place like home. There’s no place like home.”
With the click of the heels of her ruby slippers, Dorothy was back with her family – safely surrounded by loving, caring friends and relatives.
● ● ●
I watch modern blockbusters with wonder and amazement.
“Jurassic Park” and “Independence Day” were among the first to leave me wide-eyed and shaking my head in awe.
During those moments watching the screen, I was convinced dinosaurs existed on a far-off island and aliens were, indeed, planning to take over earth.
“The Lord of the Rings” also wowed with its visual effects. Hobbits, elves, wizards and talking trees amid a fantasy landscape complete with epic battles provided sensory overload so great I forgot the discomfort of my movie theater chair.
“Terminator 2,” “Twister” and “The Matrix” were among others that made me truly appreciate the art and science of special effects.
I often wonder what awaits movie goers 50 years from now.
● ● ●
Despite the advances in movie magic, I find it refreshing some weekends to take a dive back in the past.
I enjoy the modest dialogue of earlier days and the high-tech marvel of flying monkeys.
I now watch “The Wizard of Oz” on a flat-screen TV – minus the static, “snow” and occasional rolling screen.
The yellow brick road, emerald city, ruby slippers and Glinda’s gown appear much more vibrant thanks to the magic of improved technology, but Miss Gulch – well, she still frightens me as much as ever.
Despite the much-improved picture quality, the underlying theme of the movie and its message remain as strong and true as it did when I was a youngster. Friendship, family, unity, courage, heart, knowledge, strength and perseverance.
And, most importantly, home.
There really is no place like it on a Saturday night with a bowl of popcorn and cold Coca-Cola.