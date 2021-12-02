In the daytime, the sun floods into the apartment through every peek of window there is. It’s so bright, there’s no need for artificial light.
In the corner, sitting next to one window on the east side, there is a Monstera plant that takes it all in. Two years ago, it was just a clipping of a plant that someone had given away and instructed to keep it inside of a wet paper towel.
Today, it’s thriving and full of green tropical looking leaves. Yet, its roots are constantly trying to overtake the apartment and turn it into a concrete jungle that is sure to be a landlord’s nightmare. Sure, they must be trained to go back into the pot, but there’s no stopping it from growing.
No matter how often that stubborn plant is watered, cared for or spoken to, the Monstera roots will always find a way out. It’s annoying, but it’s beautiful. While there was once a fear of it dying, it’s found a way to thrive for years – and it’s trying to bring its roots with it.
It’s kind of like when someone begins to talk about something that revolves around the kinds of people one grew up around and around the places one is from. It’s the listening to see what might be mentioned. It’s the feeling of the heart turning upside down when their conversation turns negative and begins to punch down on something they haven’t seen. It’s almost as if no matter what, our roots will always be there, too.
No matter how hard one tries to get rid of them, they continue to exist. No matter how hard one tries to ignore them, they could grow and become impossible to remove. Until the plant is wilted, the roots show that it is healthy and thriving. They give them the support that it needs to continue to sprout and become more vibrant and beautiful.
And yet, we are often trying to get rid of or hide our roots of growing up. Unless one wants to attempt to cut everything off, those roots are still going to show like a brunette who went blonde. Or sometimes, like an accent when the blood pressure rises a bit.
It’s almost like nearly every kid in high school wants to get rid of those roots as soon as possible, leaving nothing for anyone to know about. Or I thought that was who I was at 16. But getting older and meeting people from different places is realizing that our roots make us interesting. They allow us to tell stories that no one else can. They allow us to create a passion to fight for certain things that we might see as unjust.
They are there so we can go further and maybe even try to take down an entire apartment building. Who really knows?
So, as I’m picking up these difficult roots from this difficult plant and attempting to train them to go back into the soil, I’m reminded that roots are an important thing that can’t just be removed. They are all there for a reason. It makes us all a little more lovely.
Hannah Morgan, a native of Wyoming County, is attending WVU
in pursuit of a career in journalism. Her email is
hannahmorgan13943@hotmail.com.