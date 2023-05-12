I Timothy 6:10 states that the lover of money is the root of all evil. To have a root, you must have a seed. Jesus said that he plants the good seed and satan plants evil seeds.
A lot of evil seeds have been planted over the years and now the crop has come.
Seeds of greed, selfishness, racism, drugs, legal and illegal. Seeds to make selfish gain by destroying the environment and people living in this state for 68 years. Now, they want to build a nuclear reactor that will destroy the environment and the people of West Virginia.
Anything that will harm man and the environment is evil. People make money from guns and drugs by having stock in the companies that make them. That’s why they won’t say anything against it, trying to win a vote to be elected to some position.
As the Lord God has said, he will not be mocked and woe be unto you.
Of all the millions of dollars in lawsuits against the drug dealers of medicine, is any given to the families that lost loved ones from the opioid epidemic? Men and women will lie, cheat, steal and kill for the love of money.
David Robinson Beckley
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.