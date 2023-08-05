Flashback. It was nearly 50 years ago today that Dr. Abdul Mirza at Montgomery General Hospital suggested that a group of us form the West Virginia Rainbow Coalition. Those who came together were Black Lung champion Helen M. Powell, human rights activist Steve Rutledge, West Virginia Institute of Technology student Marcus Wilkes who later became mayor of Northfolk in McDowell County, myself, and several others. I was selected chair.
Nationally, the Rev. Jesse Jackson led the National Rainbow Coalition on which I represented West Virginia on the board. Both Powell and Wilkes later served as board chairs of the Southern Appalachian Labor School.
Then came 1984 and 1988. Rev. Jesse Jackson was a presidential candidate. In West Virginia, Arley Johnson, who later served in the West Virginia Legislature, and I were the state co-chairs. Rev. Jackson flew into Beckley. He spoke at a Montgomery church. We took him into the coal mine at Montcoal, where coalminers Mike Browning and Kenny Dickens were shuttle car operators. Both Mike and Kenny were inspired to become West Virginia Tech students in our new thrust to provide coalminers, including current UMWA President Cecil Roberts, college degrees. Mike became a union official and MSHA instructor while Kenny became an attorney and both served as adjunct faculty in the Industrial Relations and Labor Studies B.S. degree program at Tech.
Rev. Jackson spent the night in Arnett and then I took him on the winding road from Whitesville across Spruce Mountain to Minden, the contaminated PCB town. Minden still had a functioning elementary school with a principal named Gary Hough, who currently is superintendent of Fayette County Schools. Rev. Jackson spoke to a packed crowd of students and community residents organized by Concerned Citizens to Save Fayette County led by Larry Rose. Rev. Jackson was a popular candidate and garnered a surprisingly large percent of the vote in the West Virginia Democratic Party primary.
In 1989, as a tribute to International Labor Day, Jesse Jackson returned to Appalachia to join striking UMWA coalminers against Pittston in Wise, Va., and performed his flag-waving, foot-stomping magic to “Keep Hope Alive.”
Next came 1994. Dr. Leonard Nelson, legendary and late former president of West Virginia Institute of Technology, summoned me to his Old Main office. He decided to retire and wanted Rev. Jackson to speak at his final May commencement.
At commencement time, Rev. Jackson was in Germany visiting the concentration camps that African-American soldiers had helped liberate. We flew him to Charleston, I was dashed to the airport and we both climbed into a half-doored helicopter thanks to a local mining equipment company. We landed next to the Vining Library at the head of the waiting commencement procession ready to march up to and onto Martin Field. It was a harrowing experience and an outstanding “You are Somebody” address to hundreds of graduates, their families, and my colleagues.
Rev. Jackson was tentatively scheduled to be in the area a year ago but his appearance was cancelled because of the Pandemic Crisis and health issues. But then has become now.
It is now July 2023. Rev. Jackson is 81 and confined to a wheelchair. The once fiery orator has a soft, barely understandable voice. He announced he was stepping aside as President of the Rainbow PUSH Coalition. In his closing speech, he whispered a message of inspiration: “I am somebody,” he said. “Green or yellow, brown, black or white, we’re all perfect in God’s eyes. Everybody is somebody. Stop the violence. Save the children. Keep hope alive.”
It has been a long journey “Over the Rainbow.” Rev. Jesse Jackson, with the Rainbow Coalition, has made a difference for many. It is now up to the upcoming generation to come together and continue the crusade to make the difference that is desperately needed today and in the future.
