Amid a massive, complex and complicated organizational restructuring and recent software troubles that failed to send money to foster care parents, the state’s health care agency – the Department of Health and Human Resources – now has to verify Medicaid eligibility for 600K users.
What possibly could go wrong?
Well, lots.
In fact, confidence in DHHR is running at historic lows if only because Bill Crouch, the former commissioner appointed by Gov. Jim Justice, left dumpster fires burning across the entire reach of the $7.5 billion agency charged with, in part, watching out for some of the state’s more vulnerable populations. We know the horror stories that clearly testified to DHHR’s severe managerial shortcomings and moral failings, miserably falling short in its primary if not most important mission of protecting and caring for children in harm’s way.
So, yes, with these mountainous challenges ahead, none easy to scale, the recent track record says all hell is about to break loose.
And if so, this falls squarely on the governor’s desk.
The governor, you may recall, has not been on board with the Legislature in this matter. Last year, he vetoed a bill that would have divided the agency in two, saying a restructuring needed a longer, more careful examination. At the same time, as he is in the habit of doing, he called for a top-to-bottom review, a million-dollar consultant’s report that sided with the governor, concluding that splitting the agency would be disruptive. It recommended, instead, the empowerment of a stronger set of deputy secretaries.
And to get ahead of the Legislature, the governor appointed Dr. Jeffrey Cobin in December to lead DHHR even as Crouch was leaving the building, and directed him to institute the findings of that ginned-up report – even as the Legislature was planning to split the agency into three separate entities.
And that is exactly where this landed – with the bill taking effect in 90 days but managers given until January 2024 to have all three departments up and running.
Still, that is a heavy lift with lots of moving pieces – and that is partly what gives us concern.
Also weighing against a smooth transition is recent history.
Last month, an internal technology change resulted in a payment delay for some foster parents, kinship caregivers and more. DHHR is transitioning to a new internal management system known as People’s Access to Help (PATH). The switch was supposed to be completed in 2020, but agency leadership blamed the Covid-19 pandemic for delays. The project has cost $73 million, according to DHHR, though lawmakers who have probed the agency about project lag have said the price tag is $173 million.
The project is still not complete.
Additionally, as reported today in The Register-Herald, the department will soon be required to assess if more than 600,000 Medicaid users – more than a third of the state’s population – are still eligible for free or low-cost health insurance.
We hope the state has a back-up plan because, knowing what we do about the performance of DHHR these past several years and the governor’s inability to correct course, it is ripe for catastrophic failure.
What does that look like? Other than services being interrupted? Chances are some kid will get caught in the cross fire.
