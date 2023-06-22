I write this in response to a letter published in your paper of February 25 this year.
Barbara Daniels is right, but understating the widespread damage and harm to the citizens of this country and to the environment we depend on.
One huge issue I have experienced but not seen publicized, is how these huge multinational mini-drilling operators wrongfully steal private and public lands by the use of "environment - domain." Such seizures of private or public land must be only as a last resort and out of great extreme necessity, for the public good. This is not the case. Antero Rover and MVP are multinational "For-profit" companies who illegally seize family farms and wildlife refuges, drill wells and poison our water, selling our valuable resources overseas or anywhere they can.
What they leave behind is destruction to our lands, sickness and death. It is death to the family farm. Death to "Wild and Wonderful West Virginia". Do we not have constitutional rights to private property? Clean water?
Expensive "fossil fuel subsidies" keep our country behind the rest of the world as other nations switch to solar and "rare earth minerals" extraction. Rare earth minerals are found in all salt deposits which are everywhere.
Antero is one of the worst nightmares. They pad the pockets of political leaders and even EPA officials, to gain power and money. As a result of a "quick dollar" today without ensuring safety for our future health and welfare, the environment we humans and other life forms depend on is destroyed, therefore, putting all of us in very real danger.
There is a long list of "deliberate indifference" by Antero and other fossil fuel companies to not only their own workers, but to the public.
In July 2013, an Antero water truck recklessly killed a well-loved couple at West Union in Doddridge County. In addition, a well explosion on July 7 killed and seriously injured many workers at New Milton "Ruddy site".
These are not isolated incidents. These cases are widespread all over the country. MVP, Antero, Rover and others care not how they make money or who they harm. We need to strengthen landowners/workers/environmental rights against the modern "Robber Barons".
We American citizens must stand up in defense of our property rights, clean air and water.
Gregg Smith
Marietta, OH
