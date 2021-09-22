So, I have been a tad perplexed of late, not that that comes as hugely revelatory to most of you and certainly not my significant other. But listening to our governor, Jim Justice, talk about the role masks play in battling the spread of Covid-19 – especially its more lethal and contagious variant, Delta – I am not sure what to believe.
Let me restate. I know what I believe. I wear a mask when I am out and about, even though I have been vaccinated. I know that I can be an asymptomatic carrier of the disease and that wearing a mask can prevent my viral particles – coming from both my nose and mouth – from infecting someone else. The mask also adds another layer of protection for me because, even having been inoculated, there are breakthrough cases. I don’t want to get sick, I don’t want to go to the hospital, am not keen on spending time in an ICU and I don’t want others to suffer a similar fate.
But, even though I am certain of all of all of that, I am not so sure about what cards the governor is playing – or holding.
If you have listened to any of his more recent press briefings, you have heard the governor say that he is not all that certain about the effectiveness of masks in interrupting the spread of this highly infectious disease. And then at another turn, he is encouraging everyone and their Aunt Sally to wear a mask if they are headed out to a large gathering where social distancing is not possible.
Most of last year, you may remember, before we had a vaccine to administer, the governor was pounding the table into splinters at his pressers, imploring people to wear masks. They were one of the few lines of defense that we had, he said.
Recently, the pounding has stopped. There are no splinters.
I know the governor has an embarrassment of medical experts to consult, chief among them Dr. Clay Marsh, vice president and executive dean for health sciences at West Virginia University since 2015. The guy has a resume thick with responsibilities, overseeing the WVU professional schools of dentistry, medicine, nursing, pharmacy and public health. He is called, in service on the governor’s pandemic team, the state’s coronavirus czar.
And that is just one medical expert the governor can consult.
And yet, at a recent press briefing, the governor talked about all of the reading he’s been doing on Covid-19. He reads a lot, he says.
So, maybe we aren’t reading the same materials?
Let’s start with a simple principle of how masks work. When an infected person wears a mask, a large percentage of their exhaled infectious particles are swallowed up, so to speak, by the layers of the mask. Certainly, a few viral particles are likely to escape, but when there are fewer of those in circulation – at the grocery store, at the office, in a classroom or in a hospital emergency room – the masks that others are wearing would likely block those.
See, that is a pretty easy concept to grasp, right?
So why does the governor have to make it so confusing?
Here is my guess: He wants everybody vaccinated, as do I, because that is the gold standard to protecting one and all.
Trouble is, too few people are paying much attention to the governor.
No matter how many incentives, no matter how many contests, no matter how many times the governor encourages us to “run to the fire” to get inoculated, well, sorry Babydog, it just ain’t happening.
West Virginia trails most all other states in rolling up a sleeve and taking the jab.
And, by questioning the efficacy of mask wearing, Gov. Justice further erodes whatever trust remains among the general population in science and research and medicine.
To my way of thinking, the governor needs to be pushing mask wearing – even calling for mandatory masking in certain situations – because it works.
That’s the conclusion reached by most schools districts in the state. That’s what Mercer County decided on Wednesday and Greenbrier County last Friday.
Evidence? Well, there is a stack of it. One study in Tennessee found that communities with mask mandates had lower hospitalization rates than areas where masks weren’t required. Another study, this one from Tokyo, showed a simple cotton mask offered some protection to the wearer while medical masks performed better. Just recently, a Duke University study found that the widespread use of masks in schools effectively prevented Covid-19 transmission and provided a safe learning environment.
Music to anyone’s ears?
Not that masks are perfect. Far from it. But they are a mitigating factor, and at this stage – nearly 3,500 dead from Covid-related complications here in West Virginia and closing in on 680,000 across the country – we can use all the help we can get.
So, no, not sure what the governor is reading or what advice he is getting from Marsh, but until he comes up with a better marketing plan on the vaccines, he might want to stop denigrating the helpful work that masks can do.
The good news in the here and now is that, in a fresh study, the Pfizer vaccine in kids aged 5 to 11 showed evidence of protection against the virus, that the F.D.A. has authorized Pfizer booster shots for older and at-risk Americans, and that the current surge of cases is now on the decline in West Virginia.
But we also know that winter is dead ahead, and that because of our state’s low vaccination rate, this insidious disease is going to remain in circulation – coming indoors, where it is crowded and toasty warm, just in time for the holidays.
— J. Damon Cain is editor of The Register-Herald. To reach him, email dcain@register-herald.com.