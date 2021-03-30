Today, the West Virginia Legislature abandoned core conservative values of shrinking government and fiscal responsibility. Rather than spending our limited resources combating the opiate epidemic and helping abandoned and abused children, the Legislature allocated millions of dollars to create another layer of government and provide six-figure salaries for judges. Our state lawmakers put the wants of billion-dollar corporate special interests and their lobbyists ahead of the needs of West Virginia and the people who live here. The intermediate court is an unnecessary expansion of our state government that will cost taxpayers millions every year.
Our tax dollars are limited and should be spent on what our state needs--better roads, improved services for seniors, job training programs and statewide broadband access. Too many West Virginia families are still dealing with the opioid crisis and drug use. Our state’s drug court program has helped these individuals through recovery and rebuilding their lives successfully. Yesterday, lawmakers rejected a commonsense amendment to the Intermediate Court that would have added these court programs statewide. This intermediate court isn’t about helping West Virginia. It’s about helping global corporations increase their profits at the expense of West Virginia taxpayers.
Jonathan Mani
President of the West Virginia
Association for Justice