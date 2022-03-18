A new section of the latest report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) starkly warns that our ability to adapt is being out-paced by climate change. With extreme rain and flooding, WV is already suffering the consequences. Therefore, we appreciate Sen. Manchin for looking out for West Virginians and his willingness to negotiate a reconciliation bill that addresses this issue.
Substantial help for the crisis can be found with the Department of Energy’s Wells of Opportunity initiative. This program seeks to reuse abandoned gas and oil wells for geothermal energy. Converting such a well to geothermal electricity production is relatively low-cost since the bulk of the work has already been done.
Moreover, due to recent innovations, geothermal energy – which is available at all times – no longer requires deep holes drilled into hot-water pockets, and pollutants are now contained inside a sealed-loop system.
The DOE initiative also addresses climate change in another way: Unattended, abandoned gas and oil wells can collectively leak huge amounts of methane – a gas with over 100 times the warming power of CO2 in the first ten years after its release.
Kelly Speaks-Backman, deputy assistant secretary of state for energy efficiency and renewable energy, sums it up: “These efforts will demonstrate how to leverage our existing oil and gas workforce and infrastructure, bring more geothermal energy online, and transition our energy workforce into a growing, clean energy economy.”
Another important tool, accepted by some in both parties, is a price on carbon. It alone can produce results with the speed needed. This solution does not require spending, but rather raises revenue – with a cashback to households to cover increased energy costs.
In 2021, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce revised its position on climate change, saying it now supports “well-designed market mechanisms.” A carbon tax is considered a market-based mechanism. Meanwhile, the IPCC report calls carbon pricing “the most powerful and efficient” strategy available to reduce emissions.
If we rapidly decarbonize, climate action can add $3 trillion to the U.S. economy by 2070, according to a Deloitte Economics Institute report – which also shows that failing to act could cost $14.5 trillion.
Barbara Daniels
Richwood