Every time I drive anywhere in West Virginia, I immediately think of all the money being given to Ukraine. I also think about the last mammoth supposed infrastructure bill that Sen. Joe Manchin signed, helping President Biden. I’m not exactly sure where all those tax dollars of ours are going.
With every bump in our roads, every pothole patch job on every road in every direction that jars the nuts and bolts out of our cars, just think for a minute about how many billions of dollars are being funneled to Ukraine. Just one billion dollars, that’s 1,000 million dollars, that could be funneled to West Virginia instead. What could West Virginia do with those same dollars? Remember now, that’s our tax money out of oour pockets.
Every small town like Ronceverte, Alderson, Rainelle, Rupert, White Sulphur Springs and Beckley, for that matter, could repave every single road in town and many, many more around the state. Even if it cost a million dollars a mile, that’s a thousand miles of our present-day bone-jarring roads crumbling before our eyes.
Are you taxpayers getting tired of watching these politicians give our money out to the whole world when things are falling apart here and now? Personally, I’m really sick of it and these politicians that are doing this to our country!
James Livesay
Ronceverte
