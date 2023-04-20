Getting old ain’t for the weak. And sometimes, it happens against all odds.
This past week has been a terrible one, giving me much to think about on my nightly walks around the neighborhood. A couple of friends from long ago are facing the toughest days of their lives right this very minute and may not be with us much longer. And I am reminded that if you think your life is hard, chances are you have not been paying attention.
Alex is in the burn unit at University Hospitals in Iowa City, given about a 20 percent chance to survive, and Katie is about to undergo surgery to remove an aggressive and rare cancer that has attached itself to her heart and to her lungs. She has been going through radiation treatments and chemotherapy, but her doctors, the specialists, say it is time to open her up. The cancer is spreading.
These are good people, Katie and Alex, the kind of people that we all know, people who would give friends and neighbors and even strangers the proverbial shirt off their back. Even better, Alex and Katie would give up an easy and welcoming smile and make room for you at the table. Alex would want to talk about local history. Katie would talk about news of the day, but slip in some highlights about her cats. Come to think of it, Alex likes cats, too.
Here is how Alex and Katie are identical: When they smile, their faces light up, their smiles extend effortlessly to their eyes.
Alex Krueger is, like me, from Bagley, Iowa. His family farm is just north of the railroad tracks out east a ways near the three-mile curve on Highway 141 at Richlands Cemetery. We went to school together, K through 12, and walked together at graduation. I left the farm the day after the ceremony. Alex stayed and became the local historian, an artist of some renown and, like his dad, a farmer. This was a life he was most comfortable living. And he was good at it all. Just ask anybody back home.
Just this last Saturday, Alex was preparing the ground for spring planting and doing a controlled burn on one of his farm fields, removing corn stalks and stubble from last fall’s harvest. Well, the wind came up without so much as a warning, as it has a habit of doing in the Midwest in spring, and gave that fire a mind of its own. Alex attempted to create a line to control its wayward spread, dragging a tiller behind the tractor just ahead of the blaze, and then the tractor, a monster machine running on oil and grease and gasoline, became engulfed in flames. The cab, where Alex was sitting, became an instant inferno.
Somehow, Alex was able to get out and call 911 on his cell phone. He was airlifted to Des Moines to be stabilized, and then to the University of Iowa Hospital Burn Unit. He suffered burns to 47 percent of his body – to his torso, arms, neck, head and face. As mentioned, his chance of survival is not high. And that, primarily, is because of his body’s reaction to infection. Just the other day his heart was racing at about 150 beats per minute because, his doctors said, of sepsis. They had to wheel him into emergency surgery and remove as much dead tissue as possible. That took just about five hours.
If Alex survives, his road back to health will be long and hard and painful, filled undoubtedly with myriad setbacks and small, incremental gains.
Alex’s saving grace may be that he is a tough nut and hard-headed. He’s a farmer, after all.
Katie I came to know through the Society of News Design, a newspaper organization that celebrates and promotes visual story telling in print and online. She is quite a bit younger, by about 30 years, I’d guess. I first met her when she approached me about any vacant news page design position at The Denver Post. There was no opening but she wanted to let me know who she was and to keep her in mind all the same. And I did. I never forgot.
I tracked her career and enjoyed watching her climb the ladder from midsized papers to big metro dailies. We would share stories and pleasantries at annual SND conferences.
Katie was diagnosed with Stage IV Thymona, a rare thoracic cancer. Her latest update, shared via an online diary, says that a scan revealed a third previously unknown tumor in her lungs, hidden, as she wrote, “by one of its brothers.” Additionally, the smallest of the tumors has shown significant growth over the last week and the main tumor has attached itself to Katie’s heart – either that or has grown into the actual heart muscle.
Katie, as brave and courageous a person as I have ever known, says that as terrified as she is about to undergo the knife without a clue as to the outcome – will she wake up from surgery? But, enough of this noise, “it’s time.”
“We’ve said all along that we will fight this thing one step at a time, and it’s officially time to take the next big step.”
I am at a loss. As a bit of a control freak, I am frustrated, out in left field, helpless to affect their outcomes, to set things straight, to pave a road for their swift recovery. My heart is heavy.
The accomplished Iowa alumnus, Writers’ Workshop legend and prolific novelist John Irving said in a recent interview that he always knew how his stories would end before he wrote the first chapter.
Well, Katie’s and Alex’s stories are not works of fiction. They are real people, in flesh and blood. So there is no known ending for either. I’m just hoping we can add a few more chapters before we come to some abrupt and tragic ending.
