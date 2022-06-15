Famed economist Milton Friedman once said, “When government, in pursuit of good intentions, tries to rearrange the economy, legislate morality, or help special interests, the cost come in inefficiency, lack of motivation, and loss of freedom.” Today, these words ring as true as ever. As America looks to lead the world in innovation and technology, our government must refrain from overregulating our economy.
As a small business owner, I know just how important innovation is to success. Take for example the rapid expansion and innovation of the internet and online marketplaces. Platforms like Facebook provide small businesses in rural West Virginia with an easy way to connect with new customers, sell products and advertise our business. Small brick and mortar shops like mine can use Facebook Live to showcase our facilities – or easily answer customer questions over chat. Without these services, my reach as a small business owner would be extremely limited. For me, social media is an integral part of my business plan.
And the evidence backs this up. Heading into the Covid-19 pandemic, West Virginia small businesses had a major reliance (91 percent) on online marketplaces. This preparedness allowed more than half of West Virginia small businesses to retain or even grow their customer base during the crisis. And the impact of the tech industry is not small potatoes. We are talking about an industry with a $2.5 billion impact, employing over 30,000 West Virginians.
Unfortunately, the success of this industry and the benefits it brings to our state are at risk. As Congress debates several anti-innovation policies, small business like mine fear we will lose the very tools that have helped us grow and be successful.
Our elected officials in Washington should be advancing policies that help make small businesses across the country the strongest in the world. America should lead on innovation, and we should not take a backseat to any other countries.
Attempts by some leaders in Washington to regulate tech companies in America is concerning. As Milton Friedman put it, those who are trying to legislate morality, or reinforce their special interests, will only end up hurting these small businesses. Attempts to break-up, overregulate or dissolve large tech companies will do far more damage to small businesses – like my screen-printing company in Beckley – than elected officials could ever imagine.
Hunter Mills
Beckley