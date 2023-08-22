Maybe it was a coincidence that the same day a lawsuit was filed in federal court seeking changes in West Virginia’s regional jail system, legislators ended a year of dithering and decided to fund overdue improvements to that system.
Or maybe not. Either way, what we know is that correction officers and others are about to receive bonuses and long-awaited improvements to their pay scales. But now federal courts could become involved in that process, which complicates matters for state officials.
In a special session this week, legislators approved more than $21 million in pay increases and bonuses for corrections officers and other employees in the state’s corrections system. The action came a year — a year — after Justice publicly recognized the problem by declaring a state of emergency. But Justice and legislators decided to not do anything until they saw how much money was left over at the end of the 2022-23 fiscal year. In other words, it wasn’t a priority.
As the Legislature approved the appropriation, a lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of West Virginia seeking a judge’s order requiring the state to correct inhumane conditions in the regional jail system.
The system of 10 regional jails operated by the state replaced the 55 former county jails that were built before newer standards rendered them obsolete. In the 1980s, a federal court found conditions in the former Cabell County jail to be so atrocious that it placed the jail under court receivership until the problems were addressed.
Deficiencies in the regional jail system are a longstanding problem, but politically speaking they are easy to overlook. Most measures have been temporary fixes that tend to become permanent, such as using members of the National Guard to fill in for correctional officers who leave and aren’t replaced because few people want that job at the low rate of pay that is offered.
In many cases, you get what you pay for. These past few years, the governor and the Legislature have had other priorities. Now that a federal court is involved, things may change in ways the governor and legislators cannot control.
