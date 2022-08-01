At the right angle, at the right time of day, the city’s traffic on Bluefield Avenue is reflected in the clear doors of the new Dollar General store.
It’s a sign of passing times, I think, when in one of my more pensive states.
The new development is quite different from the old brick building that at one time housed a day care, art gallery and more.
During my years as Lifestyles editor I would frequently cross the street and interview the gallery owners for stories on upcoming exhibits, and also preschoolers for fun, lighthearted feature stories.
Once, I recall asking the little ones the age of Santa Claus.
A toddler looked at me and, in a super serious tone of voice, replied, “He’s really, really old.”
“How old?” I continued, in my quest for more details.
“You know,” he replied, “like 16.”
I had never felt more decrepit at the age of 24.
λλλ
The businesses of decades past moved out long ago.
Recently, in what seemed like an instant, the building was leveled and a new one rebuilt.
I have since learned there are different views on a dollar store moving into the neighborhood.
Some wanted something more high-end.
Others accept that many people, with no vehicle, needed an affordable place to shop within walking distance.
I am moderate in my opinion.
While I would love to have a Red Lobster or Five Guys nearby, I also understand the necessity to acquire affordable goods at a reasonable price.
λλλ
I am old enough to remember Bluefield in its glory years and young enough to have witnessed its decline.
Shopping in the city was a highlight of my childhood, when stores showcased beautiful window displays and parking was a problem.
Back then, the Matz was still standing, as was the brownstone.
For a country kid, the architecture was simply amazing.
The hustle and bustle was also an unfamiliar but appealing novelty.
Heck, our version of excitement was listening to crickets on a Saturday night. To be in a place with a gigantic railyard, fancy stores and upscale fashions was incredible.
λλλ
And let’s talk about the trains.
The sound of the whistles and lull of the engines was a familiar sound to most kids who grew up in southern West Virginia and Southwest Virginia.
They went through the valley in front of our house frequently.
As children, we would watch the train snake through the mountains waiting for the bright red caboose that would signal the end of the line.
And then we cheered.
I’m not sure why.
But the sight of that crimson car was always a signal for excitement.
λλλ
Bluefield, I believe, is bouncing back.
It’s not where it was when coal was king and the city was the supply hub for a product in demand across the nation, but new development and growth are occurring.
It’s a portrait of the future – a gallery, of sorts, of what’s to come.
λλλ
Some months ago I detoured off Bluefield Avenue and made a quick venture onto the somewhat new Martin Luther King Jr. bridge.
The bridge is arched to accommodate double-decker train cars. It also has sidewalks for pedestrian traffic, and a very cool railing that includes the name of Bluefield.
I noticed that at the right angle, at the right time of day, the shadow of the railing was visible on the concrete.
It literally spells out the city’s name, on the city street.
Looking at the silhouette above the once-bustling railyard, I had much hope for what’s to come.
I still do.
— Samantha Perry is editor of the Daily Telegraph. Contact her at sperry@bdtonline.com. Follow her @BDTPerry.
