If Congress is ever to take up gun control legislation with any hope of putting a dent in the number of senseless gun deaths recorded each and every year in the United States, any proposal will have to appeal to a cross-current collection of lawmakers on Capitol Hill with common sense solutions that will be easy to explain and sell to constituents back home.
Even then the road ahead is no easy terrain to navigate given the 50-50 split in the Senate and the captive audience too many in the Republican Party have become of the gun lobby.
But a string of 11 mass shootings this year, including three in Indianapolis, the site of the latest tragedy, compels our country to act. And Congress can begin the debate with inclusion of a red-flag law.
Red-flag laws allow authorities to seize firearms from people considered dangerous. The laws, already in place in 19 states and the District of Columbia, are among the handful of firearm policies supported on both sides of the political aisle, by both gun-control advocates and the gun rights community, largely because they work to prevent impending violence rather than imposing broad restrictions on gun owners.
The law works by allowing household members or law enforcement officers to seek an “extreme risk protection order” barring a person’s access to guns if they believe that person poses an immediate threat to themselves or others. This model is nothing new. The orders are similar to domestic violence protection orders and are civil, not criminal.
Such laws are already being discussed in Congress as the gun violence epidemic continues relentlessly to tear holes in our communities and the very fabric of our society. Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., says she will introduce red-flag legislation, and a bipartisan group of lawmakers has floated a similar proposal.
We already know that, prior to many mass shootings, family members and law enforcement saw warning signs in a perpetrator, but were powerless to stop the shooter from getting a firearm and putting people in the grave.
Problematic to the argument, of course, is that both Indiana and Colorado, states of two recent shootings, already have red-flag laws on the books. That did not keep 10 people from dying in a Boulder, Colo., grocery store or eight people from being shot to death during a shift change at an Indianapolis FedEx warehouse.
But this is just one strategy, putting a little time and distance between guns and people who display dangerous behavior.
Though not much data exists on whether the laws help limit mass shootings, the laws are being put to use, taking guns from people who threatened to carry out attacks.
Research shows red-flag laws can be especially effective in preventing suicides by firearm. One recent study found firearm suicides dropped in Connecticut and Indiana, two of the earliest states to adopt the laws, by 13.7 percent and 7.5 percent, respectively.
Again, a red-flag law is but one strategy that, used in concert with others, can help de-escalate gun violence and attendant trauma that is all too common in everyday life in America.