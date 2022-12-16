For years, West Virginians have risked life and limb to ensure a prosperous future for families all across the country while largely being ignored by the rest of our nation. This country was built with the coal mined from our mountains. While much of our economy and infrastructure is still dependent on coal mining operations, we continue to see signs of fossil fuel companies bailing on our towns. It’s the same playbook they’ve used in coal-dependent communities across the country.
But industry hasn’t been the only way we’ve been abandoned – coal communities like ours have been historically neglected by everybody. We’ve lived through decades of inequality and widespread poverty, and elected officials haven’t done enough to help our families and small businesses survive. Communities like ours throughout the state have lost millions of good-paying jobs through boom-and-bust cycles of extractive industries. Currently, two out of every five “prime-age” (ages 25–54) adults in West Virginia are without jobs.
Every day, more West Virginians are forced to uproot their lives and abandon homes and generations of family in places like Fayette County – simply because they can’t get by here. And we know that employment rates are a proxy for other critical measures of economic health. Earlier this year the CHIPS Act was signed into law. The CHIPS Act includes something called the RECOMPETE pilot program, which could finally begin to put West Virginians back to work.
RECOMPETE is different from so many other federal grant programs – it doesn’t exclude small communities like ours that don’t have the resources to fairly compete for federal funding. In fact, it’s specifically designed to empower distressed communities. In order to work best, these funds must be deployed in a way that includes the particular challenges that rural communities face. This program would help us apply, and give local leaders the flexibility we need to meet our community’s unique challenges. Together with the Economic Development Administration, we could work to create economic development plans that create long-term quality jobs, increase local wealth, and decrease unemployment among our young people and families.
This program could provide us with the tools and opportunities we need to revitalize Fayette County. We still need Congress to fund RECOMPETE through the appropriations process, and there’s no time to waste. This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity – we can’t leave rural communities like ours out yet again. We know that long-term investment can build a foundation for working families. It’s time for Congress to help provide us with the opportunities and tools we need to build a better life.
I envision a future where the communities hit hard by the decline of the coal industry have vibrant, resilient, and strong economies with thriving local businesses and quality, family-sustaining jobs. We just need a little help to get there. RECOMPETE could provide that boost. Now we just need to see it through. Congress must fund the RECOMPETE Act as part of the appropriations process. We can do it.
