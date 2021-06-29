As with West Virginians and their heritage as mountaineers, pioneers and frontiersmen, as well as hillbillies, I think of the issues of coal mining, logging and woodsmen as sportsmen – and I ask why not give back to our heritage after we reap of its natural bounties such as through reclamation and reconstructing and landscaping and revegitation?
Why not build up old, abandoned strip mining sites as with building a Fort Logan or a Fort Boone and cabin style educational sites? And lodging cabins for tourists to stay in while visiting or passing through West Virginia. And to build tourist information and welcoming centers. And also logger’s and coal miner’s museums. As well as a guns and ammo manufacturing plant to create jobs for West Virginia’s unemployed as well as the jobs that would be created by the building and construction of these sorts of complexes? And more jobs through landscaping and revegetation of the surrounding area such as state forests and parks? These questions I ask as a free American citizen with equal rights of freedom of speech and freedom of choice – and proud to be an American borne and raised in Almost Heaven Wild and Wonderful West Virginia.
Leonard C. Meie
French Creek