Labor Day is a special day for the working class. Elsewhere in most countries, it is recognized on May 1. This was once the case in the United States as well but was changed for political reasons and to spread out the celebrated holidays.
This Labor Day had a special message for those seeking to survive. First, Clay County, West Virginia, lost its only grocery store on Sept. 1. The basic reason was because people in the county, one of many counties in West Virginia designated as “Distressed” by the Appalachian Regional Commission and “Persistent Poverty” by USDA, could not afford food.
Second, the cause is not surprising since the federal government is rolling back the Covid-19 SNAP provisions. As noted in the Raleigh Register-Herald, “from February 2023 to June 2023, more than 16,000 state households lost their food assistance benefits.” This situation will continue to become worse in upcoming months as the West Virginia Legislature has mandated additional work qualifications for families to receive SNAP assistance. In rural areas, this translates into expecting that people will seek nonexistent jobs or will travel at considerable expense great distances, often to part-time low-wage jobs.
Recently, the U.S. Census Bureau reported U.S. poverty spiked to 12.4 percent in 2022 from 7.8 percent in 2021 with child poverty more than doubling. As noted in the Washington Post, Zachary Parolin, a senior research fellow at Columbia University’s Center on Poverty and Social Policy, the poverty spike is “by far the largest annual increase in U.S. history for both children and the overall population in terms of poverty, going back to 1967. He continued, “in 2021 we had the lowest child poverty rate on record, largely due to the expansion of the child tax credit. It worked in reducing poverty; it worked in making life better for people. Then it expired, and Congress did not renew it. And now we are seeing the largest increase in child poverty in U.S. history. We are back to around where we were pre-pandemic.”
It is no surprise that food banks are being swamped. In Fayette County, the two distribution sites in Oak Hill and Beards Fork operated by the Southern Appalachian Labor School with the Mountaineer Food Bank are being overwhelmed by income-eligible families. People are hungry and in desperate need of nutritious food. The situation translates into whether workforce transition, educational achievement, and economic development can occur when people, particularly the upcoming generations in rural areas, are undernourished or poorly nourished. More broadly, the situation reflects a need for a New Deal for America.
The New Deal must focus not only on addressing hunger and poverty. It must also address a landscape that includes homelessness, affordable and habitable shelter, meth and opioid addiction, health care access, education, life expectancy, wealth redistribution and corporate massiveness.
Without a serious and committed movement to address these issues, America will become more divided, both economically and politically, and face an uncertain future for failing to achieve life, liberty, justice and happiness for those struggling to survive.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.