Gun control doesn’t work. Words and laws don’t work. Prayers don’t work. So what is left for us to do? How do we reach the unreachable? Do we just go on?
I have written to my friends and to the powers for guidance, but I await in pain for answers that do not come. Perhaps all I can do is wait, bear the pain with others, and go on in life with small solace that my Texas neighbors hurt with me and I with them.
This carnage must not go on. This youthful bloodbath is more than shameful, more than wrong, more than sinful.
I write – what more can I do? But there must be something that will spur those with the powerful intelligence needed to find the answer to the senseless murders. There is an answer, there must be an answer. It must be out there amongst the readers. Let the people speak. Today – not tomorrow. Raise your voice, reader. Let man and God know you hurt with parent, aunt, uncle, with friend. Let the world know that this deed was not your doing. Let the world know that we know this is not an answer in progress but rather one shortly forthcoming.
Melvin Casey
Hudson, MA