My theology: The magic of light and dark, the sun rising, the moon at night can make "unidentified flying objects" UFOs appear and disappear in seconds.
The earth: How much fracking and cracking can its core take before it implodes. Who or what is going to push the plunger to end civilization?
Standing atop the mountain looking down into the valley, the human race has become a disgrace. In the beginning, Cain slew his brother Abel and the killing never stopped.
Earth's survival chance in the universe is dwindling. Climate change, deniers republicans, 52% house, 60% senate answer earthquake in Morocco 2000 deaths. Climate behaving as usual, increase in the world's population, humans are getting in the way.
Those with wealth must learn to share because those that are hungry when there is no food, they will be held accountable. Hungry people do angry things. Revolution and outbreak against authority is just the beginning. There is good and evil since the beginning and evil is winning.
Fear not the end, it's been a fear factor in the Bible with words like Apocalypse and Armageddon since Moses parted the Red Sea.
Steve Kopa
Weirton
