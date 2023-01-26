Why is transparency in government such a difficult concept for politicians and bureaucrats to grasp? And why are they running as fast as they can in the opposite direction when folks are seeking answers to a matter of general interest across the community?
More importantly, what are the good ol’ boys – both men and women – trying to hide? What information are they keeping from citizens who pay their salaries?
Politicians have always had secrets that they did not want to share with the constituents back home. So on that count, this is nothing new. But this increasingly clandestine and covert approach to keeping public matters behind a dark curtain raises suspicions and a mistrust of our government.
Just this week, Arizona Republicans shielded legislators from the state’s open-records law – a move that comes months after the release of thousands of documents detailing extensive efforts by Ginni Thomas (wife of a Supreme Court justice) and the work of the oddball outfit known as the Cyber Ninjas to overturn the results of the presidential election in that state. In other words, public officials in Arizona can do their business in private, even if that includes ignoring the will of the voters and dispensing with democracy while attempting to overthrow the government.
How charming.
As if it needs to be said, that is not how healthy democratic societies are built. Just the opposite. That is where tyranny and autocracies find sustenance.
What these officials need to embrace is that they are dealing with the public’s business and most all conversations regarding that belong in the public arena.
If an official cannot live in that world, he or she should seek another line of work.
Here in Beckley, a gaggle of city and county officials were preparing to meet this week without public notice to talk about the problems that complicated a quick fix to the recent water crisis. In the days after a hard freeze on Christmas Eve, some 5,000 homes were without water service. Even after the media got wind of the meeting and were allowed to attend, reporters were told they could not ask questions.
Goodness gracious. Sorry for the inconvenience, boys, but there are a whole bunch of people in the rural reaches of Raleigh County, in Slab Fork and Glen Daniel, in Sophia, Tams, Helen and Hotchkiss among others all along Coal River Road, citizens who pay your freight, folks who just may have a question or two about how you did a face plant during a crisis that kept them without water for two full weeks.
I don’t mean to knock you off your pedestal, but to say you are not taking questions?
How arrogant is that?
Is it any wonder that an analysis showed poor communication was at the very heart of a slow and inadequate response? No. No wonder at all.
