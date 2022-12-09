In an almost magnanimous manner, Mayor Rob Rappold told The Register-Herald on Friday that he is reopening council chambers to the public after having been closed – as an excessive exercise in caution against the spread of Covid – for far too long.
The only question we have is what took him so long?
We appreciate the mayor’s reticence and concern in the face of the ongoing threat from the ravages of this insidious disease. As of this writing, 7,638 of our fellow Mountaineers have died from Covid complications. Across the U.S., the count is just shy of 1.1 million, and on planet earth the tally is now – stunningly – 6.65 million souls.
So, yes, an ounce of prevention was, at one time, the doctor’s proper prescription.
But we are now three years into the pandemic and we have learned a lot about the once highly infectious coronavirus – the best of which is that science labs have developed more effective treatments, vaccinations and boosters. As such, deaths rates and hospitalizations have plummeted. Ever so slowly, especially here in West Virginia, people are rolling up a sleeve to get a shot and, in doing so, shutting down the number of available targets for the disease to attack and thus limiting its opportunity to spread and mutate.
But council meetings have been buttoned up for a majority of the year, the public’s business accessible only via audio and video channels that are anything but crystal clear and tack sharp. On top of that, council has been conducting a good bit of its business in workshop sessions – they, too, closed to the public with their live video feeds not recorded and kept for public review.
Meanwhile, all other public bodies, from county commission to the school board to the city’s own sanitary board, are conducting their meetings in the open, free for anyone to stop by and pull up a chair to the round table of governance.
And that, at long last, is where the council should be, too.
Citizens interested in tracking council moves and participating in democracy should not be forced to wrestle with technology in order to keep track of those who are spending their tax dollars.
But that is where we are.
And, of course, the mayor’s penchant for holding information close to the vest feeds the public perception, along with those sketchy work sessions, that he is keeping things from us. We all know that this mayor has a track record of springing news on the public and the council itself, catching most everyone off guard about costly and, likely, controversial projects like purchasing Black Knight Country Club or the former Zen’s restaurant downtown.
So, yes, thanks, Mayor Rappold, for doing what you should have done awhile back.
People are interested in the governance of their city. And now, after too long a pause, they can attend and watch, in person, their representatives at work in council chambers.
Democracy demands that citizens are afforded access, and our public officials need to do everything in their collective power to make sure that happens.
We are pleased that this moment has finally arrived, but it has been too long in the making.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.