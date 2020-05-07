Five organizations have issued a public comment on the Environmental Protection Agency’s proposed rule titled “Hazardous and Solid Waste Management System: Disposal of CCR; A Holistic Approach to Closure Part B: Alternate Demonstration for Unlined Surface Impoundments; Implementation of Closure.” The comment was written on April 17, 2020, and posted on April 22, 2020:
West Virginia Rivers Coalition (WV Rivers), on behalf of our members and the undersigned organizations, respectfully submit the following comments on the Hazardous and Solid Waste Management System: ... WV Rivers is opposed to the revisions of the Coal Combustion Residuals (CCR) Rule which details a holistic approach to closure. We would argue that this proposed rule is not holistic, but instead puts the health of WV residents at risk in a state that already has the 3rd highest cancer death rate in the nation.
EPA is proposing procedures to allow facilities to request approval to operate with an alternate liner for existing CCR surface impoundments. Meanwhile, coal ash ponds will continue to pollute groundwater with more cancer-causing toxins. This rule affects 7 facilities in WV: Mount Storm, Fort Martin, Harrison Power Station, Mitchell Plant, Pleasants Power Station, Mountaineer Plant and the John E. Amos Plant. With a combined total of 169 million cubic yards of coal ash waste, all seven facilities have found statistically significant increases in groundwater contaminants or previous impacts to surface water. Five of the facilities have unlined coal ash disposal ponds and three of the facilities have detected groundwater pollutants that are above state and/or federal standards including contaminants such as arsenic, barium, fluoride, molybdenum, lithium, and radium 226 and 228 that puts public health at risk.
These facilities are a threat to West Virginians’ access to clean drinking water. The Mitchell Plant in Marshall County, which has already been found to harm aquatic life, contains an unlined bottom ash pond that is located within the drinking water protection area for Sistersville Municipal water. The Mountaineer Plant, which has an unlined bottom ash pond that is contributing to elevated levels of lithium in the groundwater, is within the New Haven Water department wellhead protection area. Additionally, the Pleasants Power Plant in Pleasants County contains an unlined coal ash disposal impoundment that is contaminating the groundwater with arsenic, barium, fluoride, lithium and radium 226 and 228 and is located within the drinking water protection area for the City of Parkersburg. These facilities have known contamination issues that are posing unnecessary risks to drinking water supplies.
EPA’s proposal puts the public’s health and well-being in jeopardy. EPA is proposing to allow facilities to submit an alternate liner demonstration that would allow for the continued operation of individual unlined surface impoundments that can be demonstrated to pose no reasonable probability of adverse effects on human health or the environment. However, the demonstration of an effective alternative liner can be provided by the owner or operator of the facility. This leads to the proverbial issue of “the fox guarding the hen house.”
EPA’s proposed demonstration process would allow unlined ponds to remain open for an unlimited time while EPA or state regulators evaluate complex information submitted by industry. The proposal includes a two-step process, with the first step involving minimal information from the operator, a letter declaring their intent to submit a demonstration. EPA estimates that all initial applications will be approved, thereby delaying, at least temporarily, the requirement to close the unlined impoundments. Most, if not all, of the facilities in WV have found statistically significant increases (SSI) in groundwater contaminants and should be considered ineligible to demonstrate an alternative liner to avoid closure. WV Rivers is opposed to CCR facilities in WV using an alternative liner demonstration that risks increased contamination of groundwater. We question whether EPA and/or state regulators have the necessary expertise to evaluate the technical demonstrations. Additionally, there is no opportunity for the public to review and submit comments.
EPA’s proposal would allow additions of CCR in an impoundment slated for closure if the owner or operator submits a closure plan detailing that the additional contribution of the CCR would not pose reasonable risks. EPA acknowledges that many of the units utilizing this option are unlined disposal impoundments. EPA’s provision allows operators to substitute coal ash for the clean fill needed for closure, but has no limit on the additional volumes of ash that are permissible. The proposal allows the owner or operator to determine the amount that is needed. Allowing an undetermined amount of additional coal ash into an unlined disposal pit is unacceptable and would introduce increased contaminants into the already vulnerable groundwater. Unlined units slated for closure should be required to use clean fill material as cover, not toxic coal ash that would contribute to additional groundwater contamination.
EPA must strengthen the Coal Combustion Residual Rule, not weaken it. It is inexcusable to allow these facilities to continue polluting water resources. It is the agency’s duty to protect the water and the public’s health from toxic coal ash.
Additionally, WV Rivers is opposed to proceeding with this rule-changing process during a global health crisis and pandemic. Many rural residents in WV do not have access to internet in their homes, and libraries with internet access are closed to the public, and therefore were excluded from the public process. WV Rivers requests EPA suspend all rulemaking actions until the pandemic has ended. There are too many impacted residents who are left out of the rulemaking process because they do not have access to high-speed internet in their homes.
These hearings should be conducted in person following the lifting of the statewide stay-home orders.
We appreciate your thorough consideration of these comments.
Angie Rosser
West Virginia Rivers Coalition
Larry Thomas
West Virginia Highlands Conservancy
George Santucci
New River Conservancy
Jonathan Rosenbaum
League of Women Voters, WV
Vivian Stockman
Ohio Valley Environmental Coalition