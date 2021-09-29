Rising Cardinals, a handsome, commanding and unique sculpture by renowned West Virginian Jamie Lester, now stands watch from its pedestal perch at the Plaza in downtown Beckley.
As the Woodrow Wilson Homecoming parade rolled by late Wednesday afternoon, the sculpture appeared to be a good fit for the city and continuing efforts to revitalize downtown. With the Sunday’s unveiling of the artwork, the streetscape has a different look and feel, a vibe that carries the hint of hip and cool, a pleasant place to spend the day. A cool little college town. The evolution away from the worn and weary if not a downright dreary past is suddenly more obvious even if it is still in its infancy. The talk of possibilities and potential comes easier, now. That’s the future showing its face at the corner of Neville and Heber, folks, and that’s what public art can and often does to help all of that find its footing.
Of course it helps to have civic leaders who believe and invest, undeterred in the face of criticism, with a vision in mind.
Considering what the Plaza and the sculpture replaced, what now has been buried deep underfoot, the transformation has been nothing less than a minor miracle, truly a phoenix rising from the ashes.
On Jan. 2, 2012, a fire destroyed three buildings that stood shoulder to shoulder at the corner of Neville and Heber. The city would demolish what remained of the rubble without much thought as to what came next.
The lots sat empty, an eyesore at the heart of downtown. An embarrassment. No investor stepped forward to build anew and the city, through parts of three different administrations, did nothing to make a fix. For nearly eight years, the city had a burned-out bunker, a mud pit two levels deep and three lots wide, in the middle of its downtown historic district. It became known as “The Hole.”
And that, in retrospect, was kind.
Mayor Rob Rappold finally got things moving in recent years. City workers filled The Hole, patiently adding one layer of fill atop another, turning a crater into a welcoming space of green.
And now with sidewalks and the sculpture added, the space has become a plaza – a place to meet, to snap a photo, selfie or otherwise, pause and reflect and admire the artist’s work and then decide where to go for lunch.
No, it is not Chicago’s Picasso sculpture or the super cool reflecting “bean” in Millennial Park. Denver airport’s Blue Mustang? No. Not that.
And that is OK. This sculpture speaks to what Beckley aspires to be, a city rising, taking wing, attracting attention in its flight. It is a positive message and a reminder that the journey upward has just begun – forever more.
Perhaps just as impressive as the physical transformation of that downtown intersection is that our city leaders saw fit to invest in public art on behalf of its citizens. Cities gain value through public art and Beckley is no exception. Rising Cardinals will not bring in waves of tourists anxious to see it, but it will create foot traffic, becoming yet another singular experience that the city offers visitors – and the impression it leaves is quite simply this: Good job, Beckley.
Public art is essential when a municipality sets its sights on progressing economically and socially. It speaks clearly and confidently to current and prospective citizens about what is valued and who we are. Cities with an active and dynamic cultural scene, with plenty of arts and entertainment, are more attractive to both individuals and businesses.
Public art plays a leading role in establishing a vibrant and culturally active place, the kind of place you would like to live, the kind of place you would invest in. Public art is as important as appealing storefronts, good street lighting, green spaces and fine restaurants. Places with strong public art break the trend of drab and dreary.
And this is what Beckley can become – none too soon.
— J. Damon Cain is editor of The Register-Herald. To reach him, email dcain@register-herald.com.