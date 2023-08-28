The proposed budget cutbacks identified by West Virginia University are wide and deep, and they have long-lasting ramifications for people, industry and the quality of life in the Mountain State.
As a landscape manager at Aspen Corporation and a member of the West Virginia Nursery Landscape Association (WVNLA), I join my colleagues and customers in asking WVU to reconsider the elimination of both B.A. and M.A. degrees in Landscape Architecture as well as staff and program cuts in the Plant and Soil Sciences. The Landscape Architecture program at WVU is the only accredited one in the state.
One of the best things West Virginia has going for it is its beautiful outdoors, and the nursery and landscape industry is committed to protecting and preserving those as well as working on community development. Without an in-state source of well-educated landscape architects, engineering and landscape projects throughout West Virginia will likely go to out-of-state firms.
The WVNLA has been working for the past few years to develop meaningful partnerships and education materials to recruit a new wave of workers to the growing nursery and landscape profession. West Virginia has too many of our young people leaving the state for educational programs in these areas, and to lose the a major one at WVU would be a huge blow.
Our Association sent WVU leaders a letter conveying our “strong disapproval” of potential cuts to Landscape Architecture and Plant and Soil Sciences. We hope the citizens of our state will join us in asking that signature programs that benefit us all are not eliminated by our research land-grant university.
Mike Osborne
Beckley
