If our country – and our Congress – are to find a way out of the dangerous and deranged intentions of rightwing extremism that has clasped its fingers around the throat of the Republican party, we citizens need to hear and respond to more voices of reason in both political caucuses and lean a little more toward compromise and the middle of the road in the legislative sausagemaking.
At the end of the day, progress is the name of the game. But as it stands, too much that begs for attention is being ignored, leaving a sore on the body politic to fester.
For instance, yes, the country could use comprehensive immigration reform with policies based on legislation proposed by a Republican president in 2001. Even today, while border enforcement would be increased, there must be included legalization for unauthorized immigrants already here in the states – especially those “Dreamers” who were brought across the border as children decades ago.
Additionally, if we are calling for greater presence at the border, then rebuilding an asylum system that was largely dismantled during the Trump administration would be a good first step forward.
We must have humanitarian protection, immigration enforcement and legal immigration that would reduce the number of unauthorized immigrants vulnerable to arrest, detention and removal because there would be fewer migrants seeking to cross illegally.
There are other ideas worth a conversation – if only the more moderate voices could tune out the shouting from the extreme reaches of both parties.
And if there were a meeting of the minds in the middle, perhaps both political parties could stop using the issue as a political football, retrieved from the closet just in time for the campaign season.
Another issue among many that needs a fix is our nation’s debt. And, yes, we need to scale back our spending while simultaneously pressing for more tax revenue from those people who can comfortably afford it.
But to threaten our nation’s credit worthiness, to welcome a default in negotiations to raise the nation’s debt level, all of that falls nothing short of pure madness. Had the hard right, including Rep. Alex Mooney, R-W.Va., had its way, their obstruction to orderly governmental operations would likely have ignited a deep recession and brought economic hardship for the overwhelming majority of households. And that would have been a pretty penny to pay for an obvious dose of hypocrisy given that no such threat was ever leveled during President Trump’s one term in the White House – even as the nation’s debt was skyrocketing.
The new threat from the far right, now, is that Mooney and company are prepared to shut government down later this summer if budget negotiations do not bend to the will of a distinct and lunatic far right minority.
What we have witnessed for too long is a Congress that prefers a stalemate to moving forward for the benefit of American society. There should be no corner for this kind of behavior.
We expect progress not unending political gamesmanship.
