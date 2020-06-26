I first knew that I had made a mistake when I looked over my steering wheel and was greeted by a girl staring at me, shaking her head.
She was in front of the parking spot I wanted and tried so hard to get. It was next to a wall inside the parking garage, close to the exit. My class started at 6, and I needed to get to the building fast. It was only my parking skills keeping me back.
I guess I somehow managed to get half of the car into the spot, while scraping the other half on the wall. In my defense, I had people watching me try to park – it’s a stressful situation. But I already knew I did something wrong even before the girl cast her judging eyes down on me.
It was comforting to know that a stranger was looking out for me, but only after the damage had already been done. Better late than never, I guess.
At this point, I only had about ten minutes before class. I knew I couldn’t be late. The professor made me nervous. I can only wish to cross my arms like a tough lady and speak with a deep voice as her. But I wasn’t about to have her use those skills on me.
So, I pulled into another parking spot. This one was beside no walls or other cars. I leaped out of the car, trying to catch my breath. At first, I stayed on the driver’s side, slowly easing my way to the scrapes on the passenger side. My heart was already down to my knees. Everything was shaking, even my poor stomach. I really felt like being dramatic and lying on the pavement for a moment of cheap therapy.
Then finally, about seven minutes before class, I made my way over to the scrapes. There were three of them.
I felt my eyes water and asked myself how this even happened. I still don’t know.
But I made it to class, even though my brain was still rattled. I looked over at my friend who was sitting next to me, taking her tablet out of her bag.
“I think I messed up the side of my car,” I stuttered, barely about to talk.
“Oh.” She plopped the tablet on the table. “You can probably fix it.”
So, I tried. Sure, I know nothing about cars, or paint, or car paint. But I ordered some according to the number on my car. Nothing was matching.
But still, I had to fix it. Still, my friends were saying, “It really isn’t bad; you can’t see it,” and the occasional “I don’t understand how you did this.” I even went to a car shop and they looked at me and said, “And you want to fix that? All you need is some paint, if you really want to.”
I didn’t care. I was going to fix it. My dumb pride couldn’t stand for anyone to know that I can’t see walls when I drive.
So, I dedicated an entire day to the car, only to realize that not only am I bad at parking a car in a public garage, I’m not the best painter, either.
Would an art class have fixed this?
But now, everyone can know it’s me. I still cringe. I don’t even know why I still try.
Honestly, I wish that girl could shake her head at me again, just so I know what’s wrong. But hey, I got to class on time.
Hannah Morgan, a native of Wyoming County, is attending WVU in pursuit of a career in journalism. Her email is hannahmorgan13943@hotmail.com.