On Sunday, Christians around the world will celebrate the birth of One who was the embodiment of love. He told us we were to love God and love each other. And in announcing His arrival, the angels brought “glad tidings of great joy” for all people.
Turned away to endure the humblest of births, Mary “treasured up all these things and pondered them in her heart,” as she witnessed the contrast between what she was told her Son would become and the reality of the circumstances into which she had brought him.
But there He was. Love, grace and Truth — we celebrate the gifts we received that day, not from a palace but from a manger. And perhaps also in imitation of those who worshipped with gifts of gold, frankincense and myrrh, we give gifts to one another. We show our love for one another.
Christmas holds such power that even non-Christians recognize the day as a turning away from the darkest hours, as a time to celebrate with and give to one another. A time of comfort and joy for many.
It is in these celebrations that we must remember those for whom this time of year does not bring comfort and joy. We know — because an example was brought to us all those years ago — we must be vigilant in caring for them because we remember that “Out of His fullness we have all received grace …”
Christmas is about much more than beautifully wrapped presents and lavish tables full of food — though those are wonderful. These days, some of the joy of the holiday comes in the form of Santa Claus and Rudolph, too; but much more comes from remembering the Gift we received, a gift we share with others.
Merry Christmas!
