n a small community, personal business is public business – even if it’s wrong. There were rumors and side eyes to this young woman who people thought had an abortion. To this day, I still hear the gossip. But she didn’t. It was something called an ectopic pregnancy, which is something that happens in about 1 of 50 pregnancies (or 2 percent), according to marchofdimes.org.
Also called a tubal pregnancy, it’s something that happens when the fertilized egg is implanted in the fallopian tubes, which is life-threatening. It might be rare, but it’s not unheard of. It’s serious. It’s dangerous. It’s nothing to be taken lightly.
But recently, this topic was brought up again. I saw people blaming a woman for having this tragedy, as if she had any control over it. Also saying that she somehow could’ve chosen to not have an ectopic pregnancy, had the baby and given it up for adoption – as if this is how anything works.
I’m not an expert, but I took a parenting class in high school. My friends were taking it. Sounded like an easy class for senior year, so I signed up. Not to brag or anything, but that class taught me a lot – like I never want to care for a robot baby ever again. It also taught me various dangers that come along with pregnancies. It taught me that these kinds of things are real and there’s no way to control it. We were aware. And that is a good thing – knowledge.
And that’s important – knowing that a woman cannot control what may happen during a pregnancy. Knowing that it’s not her fault.
But then, there are grown people with families of their own who have no idea what I’m even talking about. Not to sound dramatic, but that’s sad. If someone is man or woman enough to think a family would be nice, they should at least know what will and could happen. There’s nothing wrong with at least knowing the basics of what’s happening. Everyone, no matter if they’re going to be carrying the baby for nine months or not, should know these things.
I would like to draft a formal proposal that makes parenting or sex education classes – in the 21st century – mandatory for everyone. In some cases, ignorance is bliss. In this case, the ignorance makes me angry. Sure, the good thing about being ignorant is that people can always learn or deny they ever knew differently, but if they’re never given the opportunity to learn, how are they supposed to do so? School boards, that’s for you to answer.
If these classes were mandatory, everyone would be a little kinder to women and those who are having a baby. I think that it would be taken a little more seriously and the blame taken off of the woman when something goes wrong. Or maybe even let people know that some people have a harder time conceiving and it doesn’t make them any less of a person. I’m tired of seeing people not know any better. I’m tired of hearing an insult or question and wondering if they really think that’s how anything works, because school should’ve already taught those things, but didn’t.
This isn’t some Algebra class, the lessons from which may not ever be put to use. This affects everyone.
— Hannah Morgan, a native of Wyoming County, is attending WVU in pursuit of a career in journalism. Her email is at hannahmorgan13943@hotmail.com.