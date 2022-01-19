Our precarious moment requires us to enact measures swiftly to save our democracy.
As Republicans, Democrats and Independents of every stripe and persuasion, we need solutions on voting rights. We don’t have to agree on how we got here, or whether anyone’s motives or methods for reaching such agreement were sufficiently prompt or pure. (For, if democracy works at all, it works in mysterious ways.) We just need to forge ahead and enact broadly supported measures to prevent the further erosion of our elections. Our peaceful society is at greater peril than at any time in many generations. The likely consequences of the failure of the U.S. Senate to achieve a voting rights law now are grave.
I appreciate Sen. Joe Manchin’s efforts to keep the Senate working to deliver durable policy solutions on this topic for West Virginians. As a legislative staffer for Senator Robert C. Byrd, I was often – almost uniformly – aggravated by the glacial pace of senatorial consensus-building. But when the Senate discerned the time had come for big change, like on health care in March 2010, I watched the Senate aggregate its wisdom, borne of yearslong deliberations, and swiftly work its magic. Such a well-considered result from our Senate is needed now more than ever.
West Virginia’s needs are so great that we shouldn’t and don’t trust or desire quick legislative fixes that are usually barely perceptible to us. When change is called for to address major social problems, we demand that it be broad-based and durable. Sen. Byrd understood that. Sen. Manchin understands that.
Restrictive voting laws introduced last year in state legislatures around the nation indicate major problems to come this winter and spring. We should brace for more state legislative attacks on our freedom to vote. Between discriminatory redistricting practices and regressive laws on voting rights, the need for major federal legislative action is indisputable.
And Sen. Manchin knows it. His Freedom to Vote Act would set national standards on early voting, expand voting by mail, make Election Day a federal holiday, and strengthen security requirements for voting machines. These common-sense measures (many are already law in West Virginia) improve election integrity and make voter participation safer and more accessible for working people, seniors, and veterans. In addition, Manchin’s compromise would put an end to the partisan gerrymandering that the Department of Justice is fighting in Texas.
Sen. Manchin’s history of putting West Virginia values first shines through in the compromise bill. He took a page from Sen. Byrd’s book and landed on this proposal by doing the necessary work on the ground and across the aisle. He met with county election officials, administrators, poll watchers, and constituents from both parties to craft this latest – and arguably strongest – iteration of a voting rights bill in Washington.
Anti-democratic practices like gerrymandering are the death knell for the independent spirit of governance embraced by us mountaineers. We mustn’t allow politicians to choose their own voters through partisan redistricting. This gerrymandering ensures less independence and accountability. Gerrymandering gives us more extreme politicians who would drive our democracy off a cliff to save their own tails. The last thing West Virginians want is to protect self-serving, do-less politicians on either side of the aisle. Our lawmakers should be accountable to the people writ large, not just special interests and the radical fringe. In short, we need the Freedom to Vote Act. Joe Manchin can make it happen right now through reasonable reforms of Senate rules to honor the Constitution, defend the mountaineer spirit, and save American democracy.
This act contains popular policies: safeguards against bureaucrats purging voters, preventing the politicized removal of election officials, and preventing legislators from overturning unfavorable election results. Unfortunately, as many Republicans have shown time and time again, they are not willing to compromise away their power to subvert the will of the majority. Inaction is not an option for America.
Doing what is needed to pass the Freedom to Vote Act would pay homage to Sen. Byrd’s service and legacy – and define Sen. Manchin’s. Defending West Virginians’ right to vote cannot be kicked down the road any longer. The future of our democracy hangs in the balance.
West Virginians and Americans will long remember your leadership in this moment, Sen. Manchin. May it ever be true: montani semper liberi!
— Petsonk is an attorney and a former staff member for the late U.S. Senator Robert C. Byrd. He resides in Fayette County.