Beckley, WV (25801)

Today

Cloudy with occasional rain during the afternoon. High 41F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Evening rain followed by a mix of rain and snow overnight. Low 23F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.