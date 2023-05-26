Almost everyone has seen the “Praying Hands” of the great artist Albrecht Durer. I love the pictures that I have of those praying hands. Recently, I read the story behind the praying hands and would like to share it with you.
In 1490, two young friends, Albrecht Durer and Franz Knigstein, were poor, struggling artists. They wanted to support themselves while they studied art, but they just couldn’t earn enough money to survive. They finally agreed that one would have to work while the other finished school. Then when that one finished school, he would work and pay for the other to finish school. They drew a lot. Albrecht won and began to study, while Franz worked hard to support them.
Albrecht finished school and became a famous artist, but he did not forget his promise to his friend. He returned to help his friend go to art school. He was shocked to see that his friend had worked so hard that his fingers had become stiff and twisted. His slender, sensitive hands were ruined for life. He could never become an artist, but he was not bitter. He rejoiced in the success of his friend and was thankful he was able to help his friend become a successful artist.
One day, the artist came upon his friend unexpectedly and found him kneeling with his twisted hands in prayer. Albrecht Durer hurriedly sketched what he saw and painted the masterpiece, “Praying Hands.” What a story. Friendship is a wonderful thing. Proverbs 17:17 says: “A friend loveth at all times....”
In today’s world, the word friend is greatly overused and loses its worth. Some would say I have over a thousand Facebook friends. If you have a few true and loyal friends, you are blessed. John 15:13 says: “Greater love hath no man than this, that a man lay down his life for his friends.” Thank God for good, loyal, faithful friends. A great song is titled “What a friend we have in Jesus.” Proverbs 18:24 says: “A man that hath friends must shew himself friendly; and there is a friend that sticketh closer than a brother.” That friend is Jesus.
The next time you see an artist print of “Praying Hands” I hope you will remember this beautiful story of true friends.
Bonnie Galford
Wayside
